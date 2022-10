Buy Now Anacortes' Colby Carr takes a swing during a Northwest Conference match against Sehome on Thursday in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 3-0. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School volleyball team swept Sehome on Thursday in a Northwest Conference match.

The Seahawks won 25-19, 25-16, 25-17.