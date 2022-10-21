Cal Water observes National 'Imagine A Day Without Water' Day

It's hard to imagine going a few hours without water, let alone an entire day. However, for some communities in California, that was exactly what happened. That is why the California Water Service, also known as Cal Water, continues to stress the importance of conserving water.

Thursday, October 20th marked Imagine A Day Without Water Day, a national day of action that emphasizes the importance of having a clean and reliable supply of drinking water.

Cal Water gave 23ABC a tour of a Bakersfield water treatment plant for the event, showing how they filter drinking water. Officials there said that Bakersfield is currently in a category two drought, but they're confident that Bakersfield won’t have an issue with a water shortage. Still, they stressed that it is important we value the water supply more than ever.

“There are a lot of places in the world and even here in California where people can’t count on a reliable supply of safe water," said Yvonne Kingman, Director of Corporate Communications for Cal Water. "Either it's their wells are going dry, particularly in this worsening drought, or there are contaminants in the water that make it not safe to drink.”

Cal Water also said that the City of Bakersfield has done a great job conserving water this past summer.