KCC, Southern Oregon University to host education program open house
KLAMATH FALLS — Community members in Klamath Falls and surrounding areas are invited to attend an open house to learn how to become a licensed teacher without leaving Klamath County through Klamath Community College (KCC) and Southern Oregon University (SOU). The event is Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m....
Students from Oregon Tech Dental Hygiene provide care to underserved populations in Grenada
October 17, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Eight students and one faculty member from Oregon Tech’s Dental Hygiene Program in Klamath Falls traveled to St. George, Grenada, this summer as part of a service trip. The group provided dental hygiene services to underserved populations with limited or no dental care access.
KDRV
Snowy rescue for Pacific Crest Trail hiker in north Klamath County
KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon hikers use blankets for overnight outings, though not a blanket of snow. Snowy conditions were the situation for a weekend Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) hiker rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. (DCSAR)
In the face of criticism, Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Nataki Garrett is building a company for the future
Nataki Garrett joined the Oregon Shakespeare Festival as its artistic director in 2019, taking the helm of one of the country’s largest arts organizations as a pandemic waited in the wings. But it wasn’t just a world-altering virus Garrett would have to contend with – there would be weeks...
KDRV
Butte Creek Mill celebrates 150th anniversary
EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- The historic Butte Creek Mill is reopened today for the first time in years, after a fire burned nearly 75% of the building. Its country store and basement were salvaged when mill burned Christmas morning 2015. The community put in effort to restore the history of the Butte Creek Mill.
Friends of the Children Potato Sale Starts November 5
Friends of the Children – Klamath Basin will launch its annual Potato Sale fundraiser Saturday, November 5, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., in the parking lot of Klamath Falls Subaru on Washburn Way. The potatoes are premium russets donated by CAL-ORE Produce. They will be sold in 20-pound...
KTVL
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
A.J. Pugliano, North Medford 4-star tight end, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have their first commitment in the class of 2024. On Monday, North Medford four-star athlete A.J. Pugliano, the nation's No. 5 tight end, announced his commitment to the Ducks over early offers from Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State, as well as heavy interest from Clemson, ...
theashlandchronicle.com
Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase
As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
KDRV
Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
Evening cemetery tours offered
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Evening tours of the Linkville Cemetery will be offered by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost for the walking tours is $6 per person, and reservations must be made in advance online at klamathmuseum.org. Tours will be offered at various times from late afternoon to evening, and space is limited. For more information or assistance in reserving tour spots, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
KDRV
32 animals rescued from Rogue River home, in the process of treatment
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The 32 animals that were rescued from a home in Rogue River two days ago are in the process of getting treated. Suspects Michael Lee and Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second degree animal abuse.
Klamath County wood stove air quality season set to begin
According to KCPH Environmental Health Administrator Lance Lindow, “Residents within the air quality zone (AQZ) help reduce local air pollution from wood-stoves and fireplaces by using information provided by Klamath County Public Health. During more extreme events of air stagnation, agencies and residents outside the AQZ are also involved in the reduction of pollution by reducing or restricting burning in their area.”
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
Lost River senior hosts Ag Field Day for third-graders
As she watched third-graders approach a dairy cow named Daisy and pet a 6-day-old calf, Karli Britton knew the work it took to pull off her senior project – an Ag Field Day at Lost River Junior/Senior High School – was a success. “It’s so important to educate...
KCC launches Build the Basin 2022 campaign to complete Apprenticeship Center
KLAMATH FALLS — With construction on schedule to open in 2023, Klamath Community College’s Apprenticeship Center will provide new technical career skills programs intended to create new careers in the Klamath Basin and beyond – but community help is still needed to complete the project. The KCC...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
