ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Snowy rescue for Pacific Crest Trail hiker in north Klamath County

KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon hikers use blankets for overnight outings, though not a blanket of snow. Snowy conditions were the situation for a weekend Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) hiker rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. (DCSAR)
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Butte Creek Mill celebrates 150th anniversary

EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- The historic Butte Creek Mill is reopened today for the first time in years, after a fire burned nearly 75% of the building. Its country store and basement were salvaged when mill burned Christmas morning 2015. The community put in effort to restore the history of the Butte Creek Mill.
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose

MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Eric Hansen Proposes $9,850,000 Land Purchase

As Ashland struggles with an intractable structural deficit in the general fund, Eric Hansen, candidate for Council position 6, has made a breathtaking proposal. You can read it, along with many of his other ideas here. Among other bullet points, he wrote:. ”As a City Counselor (sic) I will:. Put...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Alerts

WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location

Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Breaking News: Search & rescue crews found missing hunters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A husband-and-wife hunting team is targeting a recovery from a weekend hunt that left them lost near Prospect. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team found the hunters and delivered them to medical care late today. Original article follows:. RURAL PROSPECT, Ore. -- The...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Evening cemetery tours offered

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Evening tours of the Linkville Cemetery will be offered by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath County Historical Society on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. Cost for the walking tours is $6 per person, and reservations must be made in advance online at klamathmuseum.org. Tours will be offered at various times from late afternoon to evening, and space is limited. For more information or assistance in reserving tour spots, contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County wood stove air quality season set to begin

According to KCPH Environmental Health Administrator Lance Lindow, “Residents within the air quality zone (AQZ) help reduce local air pollution from wood-stoves and fireplaces by using information provided by Klamath County Public Health. During more extreme events of air stagnation, agencies and residents outside the AQZ are also involved in the reduction of pollution by reducing or restricting burning in their area.”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Oct. 25

According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Alerts

Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy