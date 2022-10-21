Read full article on original website
NOTICE OF DELINQUENT RENT
Due to delinquent rent and charges, Cedar Hills Storage is disposing of the contents of the following units. The entire contents of each unit listed below will be disposed of promptly on November 12, 2022. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC AUCTION. NAME, CITY, STATE, ZIP, UNIT#. • Johnson, Shannon, Price,...
Charlie Johnston Retrospective at kt Gallery
Charlie Johnston was an artist who lived his passion for the great outdoors. He was drawn to sweeping vistas as well as the intimacies of lone rock formations and fallen logs. His pen and ink drawings have been described as poetic, his use of line, sensitive. Johnston was also a...
Why I’m Investing in Carbon and Emery Counties
Nearly ten years ago, I made a comment to the leadership team at Intermountain Electronics (IE) that seems laughable now. For context, in 2013, our core coal markets had been down for three years in a row, and the boom in precious and base metals was coming to an end. Meanwhile, our sales activity in oil and gas equipment – a new market for us – was booming in North Dakota. As we looked at these trends, I told the team, “I’ll never invest another dime in Carbon County.”
Nominations Open for the Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway
An opportunity for a FREE Thanksgiving dinner is coming to residents of Carbon and Emery counties this holiday season. This giveaway is courtesy of ETV News and supporting businesses. Those that are chosen will be given a gift card to be utilized at supporting businesses to purchase the classic staples of a Thanksgiving meal.
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Seventh District Court of Carbon County, State of Utah. In the Matter of the Estate of Judith Bonner Martin. Elisa Martin Strassburg, whose address is 10372 Oronsay Cir, Huntington Beach, CA 92646-4326, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney of record, Samuel S. McHenry, 672 East Vine Street #2, Murray, UT 84107; (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court at 149 E 100 S, Price, UT 84501, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
Creekview 4th Grade Students Visit State Capitol
On Monday, Oct. 3, the fourth grade classes from Creekview Elementary took a field trip to the State Capitol and Utah Core Research Center. Fourth grade students make this trip each year because geology and the state of Utah are CORE subject areas for the grade. At the Utah Core...
Carbon’s Season Ends in Richfield
The Dinos were given the #12 seed and took on #5 Richfield on Friday in the first round of the 3A State Football Tournament. The Wildcats jumped out in front early in this one and never looked back. Six first-half touchdowns put Carbon in a big hole. The Dinos never could climb out and went on to lose 49-0.
PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS:
The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works. Volunteer boards...
Chamber Recognizes WaFd Bank
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized WaFd Bank as its monthly business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. Branch manager Carmen Jones accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Jones thanked the chamber for the recognition and took time to speak on the bank and its offerings. She began...
