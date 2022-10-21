ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

cachevalleydaily.com

Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau

SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily

Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found

In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
POCATELLO, ID
Atlas Obscura

The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross

For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
KAYSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
LOGAN, UT
kslsports.com

No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy

SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection

A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday. The adult male bicyclist suffered severe injuries in the collision and is currently receiving treatment at a Utah hospital where he is listed in...
PRESTON, ID

