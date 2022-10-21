Read full article on original website
cachevalleydaily.com
Former Aggie hired as VP of public policy for Utah Farm Bureau
SANDY – A former Hyde Park resident and Utah State University graduate Terry Camp was recently hired as Vice President of Public Policy for the Utah Farm Bureau Federation (UFBF). “I am excited to be working here at the Utah Farm Bureau, where I can help implement policy that...
kvnutalk
Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily
Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
Silver Alert issued for Millcreek 78-year-old recently seen in Weber County
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly woman from the Salt Lake area who has also been seen recently in Weber County.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Shoots Himself While Trying To “Kick Grizzly” Off Of Him; Life-Flighted To Utah
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
kvnutalk
Salt Lake man arrested for attempting to kidnap Logan woman – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man is being held in jail, accused of kidnapping a Logan woman and holding her against her will. Tony Ngoy Bokomba was booked into the Cache County Jail Tuesday, after law enforcement tracked him and the alleged victim to a Nibley park.
Gephardt Daily
New info released after combat jet crashes, burns at Hill Air Force Base; pilot of F-35A Lighting II ejects safely
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators at Hill Air Force Base are asking for the public’s help as they try to determine the cause of Wednesday night’s crash of an F-35A Lightning II jet fighter, considered the most sophisticated type of combat aircraft in the U.S. arsenal.
KSLTV
Man killed in 3-vehicle collision in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — An unidentified 75-year-old man was killed in a three-car accident Thursday afternoon. Layton police have not identified the man who was ejected from his truck in the collision. Sgt. Michael Donnelly with Layton Police Department said the man was pulling onto State route 193 in Davis County from North Quail Ridge Road when his pickup was hit on the driver’s side by an SUV.
Costco announces Nov. 18 opening date for new store near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store. Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!” Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 W. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center...
kvnutalk
Woman sentenced to probation for making fraudulent purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in stealing a Logan woman’s credit cards and making thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases. Galexy Mikkel Workman was warned that she could face significant jail or prison time if she breaks the law again.
kvnutalk
North Logan woman given maximum prison sentence for abusing young boy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 32-year-old North Logan woman is headed to prison after being convicted of beating a child repeatedly. Kassie Angel Tolman cried and wiped tears from her eyes, while being ordered to serve one-to-15-years in prison. Tolman was sentenced Monday afternoon in 1st District Court. She was found...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to more jail time for attempted kidnapping near Logan High School – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 34-year-old Logan man has been sentenced to more jail time for trying to kidnap a woman last March near Logan High School. Carlos Cisneros-Diaz was ordered to serve five more months in jail after previously claiming the case was a case of mistaken identity. Cisneros-Diaz was...
Ogden woman returns family's missing locket containing loved one's ashes
A locket, containing the ashes of a loved one, devastated a former Ogden family after it went missing years ago. Until Tiffany Gurule finally found their owners.
kslsports.com
No. 21 Weber Advances To Second Round With Blowout Win Over No. 12 Roy
SALT LAKE CITY – The 21st-ranked Weber Warriors are moving on to the second round after a blowout win over No. 12 Roy in the first round on Friday. Both teams exchanged scores in the first half with Weber holding a 17-14 lead at the break. The Royals were held scoreless in the second half, while Weber added 14 points. Aidan Carter threw four touchdowns in the win, two to Salesi Moa, and one each to Nakosi Swain and Crue Coggins.
Crash in Layton leaves 1 man dead, 1 woman injured
A road is partially closed in Layton following a car crash that killed one person and left another injured.
Bicyclist in critical condition after hit and run collision at local intersection
A bicyclist is fighting for his life at a Utah hospital after being struck by a car in a hit and run crash south of Preston, Idaho State Police said. The incident at South State Street and East 4800 South was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday. The adult male bicyclist suffered severe injuries in the collision and is currently receiving treatment at a Utah hospital where he is listed in...
