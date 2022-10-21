Orionid Meteor Shower continues to light up the night sky

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The sky has been ablaze this week with streaks of light from one of the most famous comets in the heavens, Halley’s Comet.

Known for its long orbit around the sun, only passing by earth once every 76 years or so, it’s likely in your lifetime you’ll only see it once. Fortunately, we can still see pieces of it every year in October and November during the Orionid Meteor Shower when we pass through the comet’s trail.

While this isn’t a meteor shower like the Geminids, which is considered to be one of the best and most reliable with year after year 100+ meteors per hour, it holds its own with a respectable 10-20 meteors per hour — which if you’re away from city lights, and the moon is in an early phase, which it is right now, you should be able to see most of them!

Here are some fast stats on what’s happening when you see the meteors whizzing by:

While there isn’t a specific direction you have to look to see the meteors as they come from all angles, one of the more recommended directions is from the south or southeast. The best time to find them is anytime past sunset into the early morning hours when the sky is at its darkest.

One final fun fact about the Orionid Meteor Shower is it isn’t the only one caused by the trail left by Halley’s comet. The Eta Aquariid meteor shower, which peaks in late April and early May, is also the result of Earth passing through Halley’s debris trail in space. So if you don’t catch it this time, there’s always next year. Happy hunting!

