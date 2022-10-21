ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

St. Stanislaus, East Chicago teacher accused of having 'kill list' booked into Lake County, IN Jail

ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

The East Chicago teacher who's accused of having a "kill list" was booked into the Lake County, Indiana Jail Thursday afternoon, police said.

Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, was previously being held in a medical facility.

She was removed from her classroom last week at Saint Stanislaus School in East Chicago after allegedly saying she had a "kill list" targeting children and staff.

Carrasquillo has been charged with felony intimidation.

Parents and students staged a protest Wednesday at St. Stanislaus over administrators' decision to send home Carrasquillo without contacting police first.

"I don't think they're giving us enough. I think they need to come down to the actual safety plans. I want to see in place plans, protocols," parent Ashley Alford said. "I think the adults that were in that building that day need to be held accountable."

St. Stanislaus, which is run by the Diocese of Gary, said it's changed all its exterior locks, increased security at entrances, retained an outside firm to review its safety protocols, and closed its weekly Mass to the public.

"We need more action," parent Alicia De Anda-Feliciano said. "Do we feel that the kids are safe currently? Absolutely not."

Many parents said they want an option for remote learning, in part because police have not conducted a sweep of the school. Authorities say that must come at the request of administrators.

School officials and the diocese declined a request for an interview, but in a statement said they remain committed to the safety and well-being of students.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

