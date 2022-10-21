ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

4d ago

That's absolutely correct! Our children should have the right to contract and die from easily preventable diseases! Keep the gene pool shallow and vote Red this November!

Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated

The race to represent Oregon’s newest congressional district has become one of the closest and most embittered in the state.  Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson are running to represent Oregon’s 6th Congressional District while embroiled in a legal fight over a campaign commercial that could upend the results of the election. Erickson is […] The post Race to represent Oregon’s new congressional district among state’s tightest, most heated appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Slavery-related measure on the ballot in Oregon this Election Day

Southern Oregon — Election Day is in two weeks, and there are important races up and down the ballot with a chance to impact communities across the state. Of course there are the typical candidates and issues people are familiar with, but there's one initiative on the ballot this year in Oregon with a particularly dark past.
As Republican Christine Drazan runs for Oregon governor, she’s walking a careful line on the ticket of a party that’s embraced election denial nationally — and locally

Oregon Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan is not an election denier. “There has never been a question for me,” Drazan said at the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association debate in July. “Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president.”. Still, she has had to...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead

With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Tudor Dixon attempts a serious upset as Biden snubs Michigan on EV battery grants

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan — When the Department of Energy announced $2.8 billion in funding for electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing, Michigan Democrats were shocked that none of that money would be coming here. Michigan is still the largest car-producing state in the country and the home to the only mine in the nation producing nickel, one of the crucial components of electric vehicle batteries.
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Readers respond: Drazan’s husband’s job noteworthy

The Oregonian/OregonLive’s profile of Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan was fine, though bereft of surprise (“Republican candidate for governor brings experience as a budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9). There’s a gaping hole, however. There’s a single, uninformative sentence that the candidate...
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
Newsom boasts about California's GDP while residents struggle to get by

California is poised to overtake Germany as the world’s fourth-largest economy. It will help Gov. Gavin Newsom prepare his run for president in 2024, but it won’t do much to help the everyday Californians struggling to get by while Newsom’s ultra-wealthy base prospers. Newsom issued a statement...
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
