Hampton, VA

8 firefighters hurt in Hampton apartment fire

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Twelve people, including eight firefighters, were injured when a fire broke out in a Virginia apartment complex early Friday, fire officials said.

Hampton fire officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Marcella Road in Hampton, news outlets reported.

The injuries were minor to moderate burns and a child among those injured was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, officials said.

