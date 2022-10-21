Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
NME
Fans question if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ was a ‘Midnights’ Easter Egg
Fans have asked if Taylor Swift’s ‘revenge dress’ that she wore last year was a ’Midnights’ Easter egg. The pop star released her tenth studio album ‘Midnights’ on Friday (October 21), which she described as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME
‘The Good Nurse’ review: Jessica Chastain lifts this serial killer chiller out of morbid monotony
There’s a tragic timeliness to The Good Nurse coming out now – just as the trial of British nurse Lucy Letby reminds us how history sometimes seems to repeat itself. Inspired by the real story of Charles Cullen, convicted of killing 29 of his own patients over more than a decade, The Good Nurse is a chilling portrait of amorality, as well as a pretty damning exposé of America’s broken health system.
NME
Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ co-stars pay tribute to the actor following his death
Will & Grace stars have paid tribute to Leslie Jordan after the actor – who appeared on the show between 2001 and 2006, then again between 2017 and 2020 – died on Monday at the age of 67. On Monday morning (October 24), Jordan – who also starred...
NME
‘The Simpsons’ to parody ‘Death Note’ in anime-style episode
The Simpsons will parody Death Note in an upcoming, anime-style episode. You can watch a preview clip below. Titled Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII, the episode will consist of three different segments. The first will be an homage to The Babadook called The Pookadook, the second is the Death Note special Death Tome, and the third is a Westworld parody titled Simpsonsworld.
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
NME
Priscilla Presley on her in conversation UK tour: “I’m not going to hold anything back”
Priscilla Presley has spoken to NME about her upcoming In Conversation UK tour, vowing: “I’m not going to hold anything back. People are going to understand Elvis even better.”. In a series of intimate conversations with presenter Edith Bowman, the 2023 ‘Evening with Priscilla Presley’ tour will see...
NME
Victoria Beckham says she “couldn’t commit” to participating in a Spice Girls reunion
Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice – has dashed hopes that she might take part in a Spice Girls reunion tour. While Beckham took part in the group’s 2007-2008 reunion tour, she was absent for their 2019 ‘Spice World’ run, explaining at the time that she would “rather concentrate on my family and my company”.
NME
‘House of the Dragon’: HBO “disappointed” with finale leak
HBO has responded after the season finale for House of the Dragon leaked online ahead of its premiere this week. The finale, titled ‘The Black Queen’, is due to air Sunday (October 23) and is the last episode of the first Game Of Thrones prequel. The show averages around 29 million viewers per episode has already been renewed for a second season.
NME
Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women
Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME
Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video
A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
NME
Matthew Perry makes dig at Keanu Reeves in new memoir
Matthew Perry has admitted to having feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves. The Friends actor took aim at Reeves in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he details his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction. Perry’s first jibe at the Matrix star came when...
NME
The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin
For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
Bono says U2′s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”
As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works. In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed "about 20" new songs and notes the band "almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we're not putting out. We're going to put out a rock 'n' roll album."
NME
‘Jimmy Carr Destroys Art’ enrages Channel 4 viewers: “What kind of moronic mind commissioned this?”
Channel 4 viewers have reacted angrily to a new Jimmy Carr show, in which controversial pieces of art were destroyed in front of a live studio audience. Titled Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, the show aimed to spark conversations and debate about whether society should separate art from the artist, as well as tackling the concept of cancel culture.
NME
Watch a reporter drop over 20 references to Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ during traffic update
A reporter known for dropping references to popular artists’ songs during her traffic updates has once again gone viral, with a recent road report heavily drawing on titles from Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights’. The feat took place during a live broadcast on Friday (October 21),...
NME
SF9’s Zuho, Kim In-sung, Park Tae-in and more cast in upcoming BL K-drama ‘Starstruck’
SF9‘s Zuho, as well as actors Kim In-sung and Park Tae-in, have been announced to be part of the cast for an upcoming BL (boys’ love) K-drama series Starstruck (literal translation). South Korean news outlet Sports DongAh reported on October 26 the confirmed cast of Starstruck, an upcoming...
Comments / 0