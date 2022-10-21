ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show

Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME

‘The Good Nurse’ review: Jessica Chastain lifts this serial killer chiller out of morbid monotony

There’s a tragic timeliness to The Good Nurse coming out now – just as the trial of British nurse Lucy Letby reminds us how history sometimes seems to repeat itself. Inspired by the real story of Charles Cullen, convicted of killing 29 of his own patients over more than a decade, The Good Nurse is a chilling portrait of amorality, as well as a pretty damning exposé of America’s broken health system.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NME

‘The Simpsons’ to parody ‘Death Note’ in anime-style episode

The Simpsons will parody Death Note in an upcoming, anime-style episode. You can watch a preview clip below. Titled Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII, the episode will consist of three different segments. The first will be an homage to The Babadook called The Pookadook, the second is the Death Note special Death Tome, and the third is a Westworld parody titled Simpsonsworld.
NME

Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction

Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME

‘House of the Dragon’: HBO “disappointed” with finale leak

HBO has responded after the season finale for House of the Dragon leaked online ahead of its premiere this week. The finale, titled ‘The Black Queen’, is due to air Sunday (October 23) and is the last episode of the first Game Of Thrones prequel. The show averages around 29 million viewers per episode has already been renewed for a second season.
NME

Britney Spears calls out female celebrities for “shaming” women

Britney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a since-deleted post criticising female celebrities for shaming women for “exposing their bodies”. The post came after Spears posted a series of semi-nude photos on her account in recent days. Britney wrote: “Don’t you just love the nerve of women...
NME

Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video

A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death. Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Matthew Perry makes dig at Keanu Reeves in new memoir

Matthew Perry has admitted to having feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves. The Friends actor took aim at Reeves in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, in which he details his struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction. Perry’s first jibe at the Matrix star came when...
NME

The Beatles’ game-changing ‘Revolver’: inside the remixed release with Giles Martin

For all the legendary pomp around 1967’s ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’, or even around the latter albums like ‘Abbey Road’ (1969) and farewell record ‘Let It Be’ (1970), it’s inarguable that ‘Revolver’ was the true game-changer. The Beatles’ seventh album kicked down the door to the ‘60s counterculture; leading fans through it by their clammy hands, and inviting them to turn off their minds, relax, and float downstream. With the band retiring from live performances within a month of the album’s release, the increasingly experimental foursome immersed themselves in studio life, bringing string quartets, jam jars, tambours, sitars, French horns, and quite a lot of weed along with them.
102.5 The Bone

Bono says U2′s next album will be “a noisy, uncompromising, unreasonable guitar album”

As Bono prepares to release his new memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, the U2 frontman has revealed his famous band has two new albums in the works. In an interview with The New York Times, Bono reported that U2 has amassed "about 20" new songs and notes the band "almost finished this album called Songs of Ascent, which we're not putting out. We're going to put out a rock 'n' roll album."

Comments / 0

Community Policy