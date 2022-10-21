Read full article on original website
Ground Beef Health Alert Issued for Meat You May Have Already Bought
Health officials are once again urging consumers to check their freezers for certain ground beef products. Following a string of similar recalls in recent months, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Oct. 13 issued a public health alert for ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA
Coffee Recall Issued
Hopefully, you weren't trying to kickstart your day with Dare coffee. Food Standards Australia & New Zealand has issued a recall notice that affects several Dare products. Bega Dairy and Drinks Pty. Ltd. is recalling four different flavors of Dared Iced Coffee due to possible "foreign matter" contamination (clarified to be pieces of plastic). Photos and descriptions of the affected beverages are below.
Blood pressure, heart condition medication recalled after labels were switched
A packaging mix-up has led to the recall of a blood pressure medication and a second medication designed to lower the risk of having a stroke or serious heart problems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports. Golden State Medical Supply has recalled bottles of Atenolol, a blood pressure medication,...
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
