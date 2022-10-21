ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged shoplifter, who wielded a syringe, shot by store security officer in Harbor East, police say

By Ngan Ho, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

A man was shot Friday morning after he allegedly tried to stab a store security officer with a syringe in Harbor East, police said.

Southeast District patrol officers responded about 9:10 a.m. to the 600 block of Exeter Street for a reported shooting, according to a news release.

Police found a man at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man was observed stealing items from inside a store and a security officer confronted him when he tried to leave, according to preliminary investigations.

“The victim then pulled out a needle syringe and attempted to stab the security officer,” police said. “The security officer was able to get to their firearm and discharge striking the victim in the face.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2433. Submit tips anonymous through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or online.

