ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXmT2_0ihoSHzN00

Police in Havre de Grace are looking for an alleged robbery suspect.

Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.

The victim suffered injuries to the head and had to be hospitalized.

Detectives believe Williams is in the Harford County area, but are unsure of his exact whereabouts and need help locating him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone with information should call police at 410-939-2121.

Havre de Grace Police

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery

Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewood woman convicted of killing her 4 housemates in arson case

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An Edgewood woman was convicted on arson and murder charges Monday after prosecutors said she intentionally set a fire that killed four of her housemates. Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, could be sentenced to life in prison plus 60 years. On May, 9, 2019, around...
EDGEWOOD, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River 18-year-old

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for an 18-year-old who has gone missing. Heaven Simons is 5’2″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen in the Middle River area. Anyone with information on Heaven Simons’ whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run

The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff warns of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles

BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy