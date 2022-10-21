ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank

By Lily O'Shea Becker
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mm2Q8_0ihoS1x000

Steven Prohira, a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, received an $800,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for his work in detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. (Lily O'Shea Becker for Kansas Reflector)

LAWRENCE — The MacArthur Foundation has named a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas a 2022 fellow and awarded him the reputable “genius grant.”

The MacArthur Foundation recognized Steven Prohira for his creative work in the advancement of detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. According to the MacArthur Foundation , Prohira’s work includes expertise in theory, engineering and experimental design. The $800,000 grant, which is awarded to 20 to 30 innovators across the country annually, is described by the MacArthur Foundation as a no-strings-attached investment in the fellows’ potentials.

“I thought it was totally a prank,” Prohira said about his phone call from the MacArthur Foundation. “There’s no way. I didn’t believe it at all. … Then once I did believe it, just immense gratitude and sort of feelings of, ‘Why me?’ ”

Prohira and his colleagues have developed the Radar Echo Telescope, with the end-goal of using radio waves to detect neutrino particles of energy higher than has ever been recorded. Neutrinos are elusive fundamental subatomic particles that move throughout the universe. Neutrino particles are building blocks of nature, along with other fundamental particles, such as electrons.

While neutrino particles are extremely common, with tens of billions passing through a human body every second, they are extremely difficult to detect.

“I think what’s exciting about it is that neutrinos sort of give us this glimpse into something that’s beyond our current models of physics,” Prohira said.

Because there is a lack of information concerning ultra-high energy neutrino particles, detecting them would provide new knowledge of nature and the universe.

The highest energy neutrino particles recorded to date were detected in the South Pole by the IceCube Neutrino Observatory at about a mile below the ice.

The interaction of neutrino particles passing through ice creates charged particles, which produces optical light. The IceCube experiment works by detecting this optical light.

Prohira’s approach is different. Through prototype studies with the radar echo telescope, Prohira and his colleagues have proven that bouncing radio waves off ionization deposits works to detect particles. While the primary particle used for the study was not a neutrino particle and plastic was used in place of ice, Prohira plans to test this process with ice in 2023.

Prohira is not sure how he will use his grant.

“I have a lot of ideas, but it’s like asking what you do if you won the lottery. I’ve never thought about it. It doesn’t fit into my research plans. It doesn’t fit into my life plans. So I have ideas, but nothing concrete yet,” Prohira said.

Prohira said the most pressing matter concerning his work is testing the radar echo telescope with ice. A field test is planned for January at KU, and Prohira hopes to deploy to the polar regions, either Greenland or Antarctica, next year.

Initially, Prohira planned on pursuing a career in art, with interests in drawing and woodblock prints. He received his undergraduate degree in fine arts from Gonzaga University in 2009.

“My artwork started to revolve around trying to get a viewer to ask scientific questions,” he said. “So I was interested in making pieces that looked a little bit weird or unusual that people would ask, ‘How does that work?’ And they weren’t very good, so I found that I was most interested in actually studying what was going on underneath what I was doing.”

While enrolled in KU’s master of fine arts program, Prohira began to take electives in the physics and astronomy program, eventually changing his degree. By 2016 he earned his master’s degree and in 2018 he graduated KU with a doctoral degree.

“We’re tremendously proud of professor Prohira’s achievements that led to this exciting recognition,” said chancellor Douglas A. Girod in a statement . “It will be thrilling to see what he discovers next as he continues on his path of discovery that is illuminating fresh, new ideas about the cosmos and is pushing out the limits of our knowledge.”

“I’m also on several other experiments that are trying to detect neutrinos in different ways, too, and so the field in general is really exciting, because there’s lots of challenges to detecting these things and those challenges require creative solutions,” Prohira said.

Prohira is a member of the Payload for Ultrahigh Energy Observations team. The team is part of a NASA experiment, which uses a stratospheric balloon to experiment with radio waves and ultra-high energy neutrinos.

“I want to stress, these awards are for individual creativity, which is really great, but in science nothing is done alone, so my work is hugely collaborative. I have a great group of people that I work on the radar echo telescope (with),” Prohira said.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the effect of the interaction of neutrino particles.

The post ‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kansas Reflector

Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees

TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic.  During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the free and reduced lunch program. With […] The post Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

University of Kansas begins efforts to return American Indian ancestral remains and sacred objects

LAWRENCE — A Kansas state legislator who is a member of the Navajo Nation said she was not surprised when she learned of the American Indian human remains and funerary objects in the University of Kansas’ possession, 32 years after Congress enacted the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Democratic Rep. Christina Haswood of […] The post University of Kansas begins efforts to return American Indian ancestral remains and sacred objects appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary

OVERLAND PARK — Kansas Supreme Court Justice Melissa Taylor Standridge said the legislative and executive branches of government were distinct from the judicial branch because judges and justices were required to cast aside personal politics when making decisions. “We are very different,” she told an audience Thursday night. “The first two branches of government cater […] The post Trio of Kansas Supreme Court justices up for retention defend independent judiciary appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Women discuss constitutional amendment, abortion rights in Thursday campaign push

LAWRENCE — Women gathered at the Watkins Natural History Museum on Thursday in Lawrence to discuss the November election, holding repurposed “Vote No” signs from the August abortion campaign and wearing “pro-Roe” bling. The news conference was one of four held by Keep Kansas Free across the state on Thursday. The organization’s stated goal is […] The post Women discuss constitutional amendment, abortion rights in Thursday campaign push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life

When I began driving around the state for the Kansas Reflector last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I was raised and educated in Kansas, yes, but I had spent nearly 15 years away. When I returned, I worked in Topeka and Lawrence. The rural areas of my youth weren’t just distant in memory […] The post ‘It means community’: Kansas rural development director evangelizes small-town life appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kobach promises to fight fentanyl, retail crime if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Republican attorney general candidate Kris Kobach unveiled a three-part plan Thursday to work with southern law enforcement agencies to reduce the flow of fentanyl into Kansas, increase penalties for fentanyl distributors and prevent retail crime in Kansas. At the news conference, held outside the Attorney General’s Office in Topeka, Kobach said he would […] The post Kobach promises to fight fentanyl, retail crime if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis

TOPEKA — At national and local levels, Kansas Republicans are rallying around the issue of battling fentanyl to win over voters in a close race.  During Wednesday’s GOP rally in Topeka, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told the crowd that, unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt would take fentanyl off the streets.  “We need […] The post As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Susan Quinn is an engineer in northeast Kansas. This week, I attended a forum in Topeka for candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives from Shawnee […] The post With elections approaching, Kansans let candidates get away with empty entertainment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election

TOPEKA — Republican candidates were a no-show at a Topeka forum meant to help voters elect House members, disappointing event organizers and enraging Democratic Rep. Vic Miller. At the Oct. 4 forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Topeka-Shawnee County and other organizations, all 11 House candidates were invited. The five Republicans and […] The post Shawnee County Republicans dodge only Kansas House forum before election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Tim Bascom directs the Kansas Book Festival and is the author of two memoirs, two collections of essays, and a novel. Rain is falling, but 50 to 60 […] The post At Topeka Gun & Knife Show, cruel ironies fester amid aisles of weapons appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy