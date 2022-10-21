Tundra Esports, Team Aster advance at International 2022

Tundra Esports and Team Aster began their playoff action with sweeps Friday at The International 2022 in Singapore.

Tundra defeated OG in 24 minutes on green and 39 minutes on red to advance to Round 2 of the upper bracket. Aster recorded a pair of 43-minute victories on green against Team Liquid.

Tundra and Aster will meet Saturday, while Liquid and OG dropped into Round 2 in the lower bracket.

There were two matches in Round 2 of the lower bracket on Friday, with beastcoast eliminating Evil Geniuses and PSG.LGD knocking out BOOM Esports — both by 2-0 sweeps.

The playoffs run through Oct. 30. All remaining matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five grand final. The current prize pool is up to $17 million.

The main event continues Saturday:

Thunder Awaken vs. Team Secret (upper bracket)

Tundra Esports vs. Team Aster (upper bracket)

OG vs. Gaimin Gladiators (lower bracket)

Team Liquid vs. Entity (lower bracket)

The International 2022 prize pool:

No. 1 — 45 percent of total: TBD

No. 2 — 13 percent: TBD

No. 3 — 9 percent: TBD

No. 4 — 6 percent: TBD

5th-6th — 3.5 percent: TBD

7th-8th — 2.5 percent: TBD

9th-12th — 2 percent: Evil Geniuses, BOOM Esports, TBD, TBD

13th-16th –1.5 percent: Hokori, Team Spirit, Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up

17th-18th — .25 percent: Soniqs, Talon Esports

19th-20th — .25 percent: BetBoom Team, TSM

–Field Level Media

