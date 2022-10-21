"This is a great day as we take another leap forward in recognizing the life and legacy of Emmett Till," said Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., Till's cousin and only remaining family member Emmett Till's legacy has become a permanent fixture in Greenwood, Miss. Hundreds gathered Friday as the city dedicated a nine-foot bronze statue of Till in the downtown Rail Spike Park, about 40 miles south of the city where the 14-year-old Black teen was kidnapped, beaten and lynched on Aug. 28, 1955, becoming a catalyst for the American civil rights...

GREENWOOD, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO