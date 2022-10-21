ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Comments

Tree Hugger
4d ago

Thank you, it is fitting and right. Let it stand as a reminder of man's inhumanity and cause us to do better.

Reply(1)
20
3rd Ear
4d ago

Good!....Confederate statues belong in museums not made into monuments. There are no Nazi monuments in Germany!

Reply(2)
13
JHE
4d ago

Yeah a statue of a child MURDERED when his killers WALKED FREE. The absolute nerve of that ENTIRE STATE!!!!!

Reply(1)
8
CBS News

CBS News

