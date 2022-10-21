ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Comments / 0

WOWK 13 News

Ohio man convicted of attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
POMEROY, OH
Your Radio Place

Following a traffic stop a Beallsville man was jailed on several other charges

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio —Following a traffic stop Sunday, Randy Dougherty, 22, of Beallsville was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The incident happened along Ohio 556 and following the stop, it was discovered that Dougherty had an outstanding warrant for this arrest. Officers also found drug abuse instruments and fentanyl.
BEALLSVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison and Residence Forfeited From Drug Raid

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has announced that following the conviction and sentencing hearing of Brett McLaughlin, 58, of Cambridge on Friday October 21st, the man’s home along with all assets on, around or in the home was forfeited to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paden said McLaughlin was sentenced to 20 years in prison this past Friday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel Padden.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New York man claims his identity was used to purchase a truck in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating a case of identity theft after a man told investigators that someone purchased a truck in his name. The reported incident occurred at the Herrnstein Automotive Group in Chillicothe. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, detectives spoke with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman faces $5.25 million fine for drug, gun charges

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine. Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
WHEELERSBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Man Uses Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station

Fairfield county – Sheriff department released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for using a stolen credit card. According to the sheriff’s department, the man walked into the BP gas station in Pickerington and attempted to purchase over 400 dollars worth of gift cards using the victim’s stolen credit card on October 23, 2022. The sheriff reported that the female had her card stolen out of a car break in.
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons

WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
WAVERLY, OH
10TV

19-year-old killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Fairfield County Sunday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township. Nineteen-year-old Lawson Miller was driving a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Oxygen

‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial

Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four-Wheeler crash on US 52

FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
FRIENDSHIP, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

