Ohio man convicted of attempted murder
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder and felonious assault has been convicted in a Jackson County, Ohio, Court in connection to a 2021 shooting. According to the Jackson County, OH, Sheriff’s Office, Larry, Jason Farmer, 38, formerly of Jackson, OH, was convicted of Attempted Murder, Felonious Assault and Improperly Discharging […]
West Virginia man found guilty on all 6 charges in Ohio murder case
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday. Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence. Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally […]
Following a traffic stop a Beallsville man was jailed on several other charges
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio —Following a traffic stop Sunday, Randy Dougherty, 22, of Beallsville was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The incident happened along Ohio 556 and following the stop, it was discovered that Dougherty had an outstanding warrant for this arrest. Officers also found drug abuse instruments and fentanyl.
Sheriff’s office seeks to identify West Virginia break-in suspect
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say broke into the Fairplain Yacht Club. They say the incident happened early Monday morning around 3 or 4 a.m. Anyone with information about the person in the photographs above should contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department […]
Cambridge Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison and Residence Forfeited From Drug Raid
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has announced that following the conviction and sentencing hearing of Brett McLaughlin, 58, of Cambridge on Friday October 21st, the man’s home along with all assets on, around or in the home was forfeited to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paden said McLaughlin was sentenced to 20 years in prison this past Friday in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel Padden.
New York man claims his identity was used to purchase a truck in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Detectives in Chillicothe are investigating a case of identity theft after a man told investigators that someone purchased a truck in his name. The reported incident occurred at the Herrnstein Automotive Group in Chillicothe. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, detectives spoke with...
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
FCSO attempting to locate man charged in fatal ambush shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a 19-year-old charged in the murder of a man this past summer. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson is charged with aggravated murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christopher Roberts Jr. on July 7. Deputies...
West Virginia woman faces $5.25 million fine for drug, gun charges
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — A woman from Parkersburg, West Virginia has pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges, the Department of Justice says. She faces a $5.25 million fine. Court documents say that Ashley Kawczynski, 32 of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of […]
Car chase ends with tasing in Ohio school zone
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities arrested a man after chasing him in a Wheelersburg school zone, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. Michael L. Bailey, 39, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest when troopers and Scioto County deputies took him into custody, according to OSHP. He faces charges including: Assault Felony fleeing Operating […]
Fairfield County – Man Uses Stolen Credit Card at Gas Station
Fairfield county – Sheriff department released a photo of a man who they say is wanted for using a stolen credit card. According to the sheriff’s department, the man walked into the BP gas station in Pickerington and attempted to purchase over 400 dollars worth of gift cards using the victim’s stolen credit card on October 23, 2022. The sheriff reported that the female had her card stolen out of a car break in.
DAY 30: Jake Wagner walks jury through how he disposed of murder weapons
WAVERLY, Ohio — Jake Wagner testified on Tuesday about how he and his family carried out the mass murder of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. In the trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, Jake said that their father, Billy, planned the killings and how they disposed of the evidence, including the murder weapons. Jake Wagner said he “cut” the murder weapons in half and that George helped him, describing his brother as “strong as a bull ox.” Jake Wagner went on to say that he, himself, melted the firing pins to the weapons using a torch to prevent tracing any fired shell casings back to him.
Pike County murder trial: Jake said he tried to erase murders from his memory
Jake Wagner continued testifying against his brother, who is on trial for the murder of eight people in Pike County in 2016.
19-year-old killed in Fairfield County crash involving motorcycle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV in Fairfield County Sunday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road in Bloom Township. Nineteen-year-old Lawson Miller was driving a...
‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
Ohio man charged after pursuit in Scioto County
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after a vehicle pursuit in Scioto County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office were working school zones in the Wheelersburg area on Tuesday, Oct. 18, as part of National School Bus Safety Week when they attempted […]
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
