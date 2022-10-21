Read full article on original website
Nearly 100 NYC Streets Will Go Car-Free On Monday To Help NYers Have A Safe Halloween
Mayor Eric Adams and NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced yesterday, Monday October 24, that for the first time ever nearly 100 NYC streets will go car-free on Monday, October 31 to provide NYers a safe way to spend their night trick-or-treating. Aptly being called “Trick-or-Streets,” NYC’s original Open Streets program will expand on its hours this coming Monday from 4p.m. – 8p.m. Some of the streets will even have Dia de las Muertos programming from NYC DOT’s Public Space partners throughout the Halloween weekend for some spooky, fa-boo-lous fun. NYC DOT’s Public Space Programing Initiative brings free arts, cultural, fitness, and educational experiences to public spaces for all New Yorkers to enjoy. This news comes the same day the DOT celebrated the completion of the 34th Avenue Open Street redesign in Jackson Heights, a project started in 2020 that has successfully transformed 1.3 miles of 34th Avenue into a pedestrian and cyclist priority corridor. This Open Street dramatically reduced vehicular volumes and through traffic, improving safety for all road users with a 41.7% drop in crashes involving pedestrians.
10 Best Trampoline Parks In NYC And Nearby To Bounce Around
Looking for something fun to do with the family? Or maybe looking for a good idea for a kid’s birthday party? Bounce around at one of NYC’s trampoline parks! They’re great for kids to get some exercise in a safe and contained space, and are perfect for games like dodgeball, trampoline basketball and so much more. If you don’t know where to go, we’ve rounded up the best trampoline parks in NYC and nearby for a day of family fun! Launch Trampoline Park is an indoor entertainment venue in Howard Beach that offers fun for kids and adults alike! In...
NYC’s last 6 p.m. sunset of the year will take place this week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Days are getting shorter and with it comes the end of sunsets after 6 p.m. The last sunset after 6 p.m. this year will be on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. After that, the New York area won’t see another sunset after 6 p.m. until Daylight Saving Time Starts in […]
Construction machine collapses on Bronx home
It happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Multiple streets near Boston Road were blocked off to clear the scene. Officials told News 12 that no one was inside the home at the time the machine collapsed.
12 Best Movie Theaters In NYC To Catch The Newest Flick
With rainy days now ahead of us, there’s never been a better time to catch the latest movie that everyone’s chatting about! Although some say movie theaters are on their last leg, NYC is proud to stand up against the streaming giants, thanks to the variety of great theaters at our disposal. No matter if you’re a movie fanatic or want to spend a cozy day watching a cinematic masterpiece, we’ve got some of the best places to do it (and for cheap). These are the best movie theaters in NYC to catch a film! “Good food, good beer, and good film” is the mantra of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, who’s constantly rotating both movie showings and menu items. Making this perfect for any family night or date night, each movie is delightfully served with brews and grub, making it the perfect immersive experience at the theater. Kick back, relax, and bring your appetite! Where: Downtown Brooklyn – 445 Albee Square West, Brooklyn
New York YIMBY
WSFSSH at West 108th Street Supportive Housing Complex Debuts on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Developers and local officials recently celebrated the completion of WSFSSH at West 108th Street, a new supportive housing complex on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project comprises two buildings at 143-159 West 108th Street and 103 West 108th Street and was developed by the West Side Federation for Senior and Supportive Housing, a non-profit organization that helps sponsor and program new affordable housing properties in the five boroughs.
A 23,000-Square-Foot Starbucks Reserve Is Opening At The Empire State Building
Coffee lovers will be ecstatic to know that another Starbucks Reserve is opening in NYC at the Empire State Building. The location will take over three floors of the iconic landmark on Wednesday, November 16th, totaling to 23,000-square-feet—about the same size as the Starbucks Reserve Meatpacking District. The Starbucks Reserve and Roastery in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District made history upon opening in 2018 as the largest roasting plant in Manhattan. Similar to that location, the new Reserve will offer a wide variety of coffee-related experiences. “For almost three decades we have grown alongside the city of New York, where people from around the world gather to connect, explore, and share ideas. The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store will bring people together in this diverse and dynamic city over incredible coffee and food experiences that celebrate human connection, which is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience,” said Mark Ring, svp of U.S. retail at Starbucks. Visitors will be able to get more than their caffeine fix from the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building! The store will offer tasting flights, interactive coffee workshops and exclusive Princi food items.
back2stonewall.com
AHS-NYC Is Horrifying, Mostly Because It’s Stories Are True.- Gay History vs. AHS NYC (Eps 1-2)
The 11th. season of American Horror Story has arrived. In AHS-NYC’s two-part opener, fans have learned that the season will cover a mysterious serial killer targeting gay men in Lower Manhattan circa 1978-1981, as well as an unknown illness infecting Fire Island deer, and eventually the gay community. But in doing so Murphy once again “steals” and “twists” historical events, changes them ever so slightly, and and presents it to the audience as his own. But in this case they are very dark events that were never investigated, and justice was never sought for the victims The events are now mostly forgotten by time but they did happen. Just not the way Murphy presents them.
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching The post 15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
'Missing' investigates Leanne Marie Hausberg - a New York girl who vanished
Watch the first episode of "Missing," ABC7's new series investigating cold cases of people who have vanished without a trace. This is the story of Leanne Marie Hausberg of Bensonhurst, a 14-year-old girl who went missing in 1999.
This new book about the ups and downs of living in NYC is way too accurate
The mouse—or is it cockroach?—emerging from under your stove; the upstairs neighbor apparently vacuuming up marbles; the feeling of your heel getting stuck in a sewer grate: horror story or just daily life in New York City?. A new book called I Love(ish) New York: Tales of City...
Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan
A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.
NYC’s Unregular Pizza Is Serving Up A Mouthwatering Pumpkin Treat With A Cheesy Burrata Twist
Burrata has recently taken the world by storm, being featured on almost every foodie’s TikTok page, and it’s almost impossible to head to a restaurant lately without finding some version of this cheesy dish on the menu. Burrata is no stranger to Union Square’s Unregular Pizza–it’s the main focal point of their signature “Burrapizzas”–but now they’re taking this dish one step further! Perfect for the spooky season, Unregular Pizza is officially serving a “Halloween Burrapumpkin,” and it’s to die for. The dish consists of a whole burrata dressed up as a Pumpkin looking bread (because why should the food we eat have to miss out on dressing up in their best costume?!) It’s filled with a delicious layer of pumpkin cream as well as guanciale pebbles–an Italian cured meat prepared from pork jowl or cheeks.
New York City Adds New School Holiday
Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0) New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.
Popculture
Peek Inside Neil Patrick Harris' $7.1 Million 5th Avenue New York Home
Actor Neil Patrick Harris proved that life in New York City does not have to be tightly confined. He just recently sold a home in Harlem with a staggering 8,000-square-feet of living space right on 5th Avenue. The real estate listing included photos, which have now been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com allowing us to take a tour of the actor's former home.
Death of Abused NYC Carriage Horse
Horse that kicked off the NYC carriage horse protest passed away Monday.(Tun9/iStock) You may recall in August when the New York City carriage horse, Ryder, collapsed on the street due to heat exhaustion and neglect. Numerous petitions were presented to the New York City Council urging them to reconsider the use of horses for tourism.
purewow.com
Priyanka Chopra Shares Excitement Over Diwali Becoming a Public School Holiday in NYC: ‘Representation Matters’
Earlier this week, New York City legislators made the announcement that Diwali will become a public school holiday, starting in 2023. And among the many who are celebrating this decision, one of the people to show their excitement was none other than Priyanka Chopra, 40, who took to social media to share her elation.
29 Sensational Things To Do In SoHo, NYC
Table Of Contents The gorgeous neighborhood is defined by its picturesque architecture, celebrity sightings and restaurant staples. With so much to explore it’s hard to know how to narrow it all down. That’s why we’ve created the ultimate guide on SoHo, so you can experience all the best that the neighborhood has to offer. An absolute classic for brunch, Sadelle’s has become a NYC icon in just a matter of a few years. Be sure to order their beloved bagels and sticky buns!
7 Best Spots To Play A Round Of Laser Tag In NYC
Whether you’re looking for something to do with friends, or looking for a way to get your kids some exercise, we highly suggest one of NYC’s heart-pumping laser tag centers. Now that many outdoor activities are halting for the colder weather, this is the perfect option to keep yourself entertained throughout the end of the year! If you’re ready for some kid-friendly fun, take aim for these places to play laser tag in NYC: If you want to pair your laser tag experience with other activities, Laser Bounce has games galore for all ages. With an arcade, Hologate VR, and...
