Coffee lovers will be ecstatic to know that another Starbucks Reserve is opening in NYC at the Empire State Building. The location will take over three floors of the iconic landmark on Wednesday, November 16th, totaling to 23,000-square-feet—about the same size as the Starbucks Reserve Meatpacking District. The Starbucks Reserve and Roastery in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District made history upon opening in 2018 as the largest roasting plant in Manhattan. Similar to that location, the new Reserve will offer a wide variety of coffee-related experiences. “For almost three decades we have grown alongside the city of New York, where people from around the world gather to connect, explore, and share ideas. The Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building store will bring people together in this diverse and dynamic city over incredible coffee and food experiences that celebrate human connection, which is at the heart of the Starbucks Experience,” said Mark Ring, svp of U.S. retail at Starbucks. Visitors will be able to get more than their caffeine fix from the Starbucks Reserve Empire State Building! The store will offer tasting flights, interactive coffee workshops and exclusive Princi food items.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO