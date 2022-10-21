ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

soultracks.com

Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11

(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
NME

Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit

Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
Guitar World Magazine

Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
NME

Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023

Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
American Songwriter

Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett

A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Noisecreep

Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘

It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
NME

Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
NME

Blink-182: every single album ranked and rated

The ‘90s and early 2000’s may have been dominated by angsty punk bands with a love of big pop hooks but few were better at it than Blink-182. The band not only turned dick jokes into a fine art and mocked celebrity culture at every turn, but their catchy coming-of-age anthems tackled loss, depression and rejection with a heartfelt sincerity.
InsideHook

New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”

This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.

