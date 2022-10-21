Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
soultracks.com
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
NME
Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit
Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Guitar World Magazine
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Taylor Swift Drops ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video Alongside New Album Release
What began as a cryptic unveil, more and more about Midnights has been slowly revealed. Over the past few months, Taylor Swift has blessed her devoted Swifties with tidbits of information here and there regarding her tenth studio album. Now, there are no more missing pieces and fans can stop...
NME
Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023
Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
Bonus tracks, new video, a Spotify crash: Swift's 'Midnights' is full of surprises
Hours after she released her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift surprised fans with bonus tracks and a video for the song 'Anti-Hero.'
K-pop star BTS member Jin to release first solo single next week ahead of military duty
SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week, the seven-member band's agency said on Wednesday, following this week's announcement that he will soon start military duty.
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
Babymetal Mark Their Return With New Song ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki -‘
It's been quite an interesting year for Babymetal, who disappeared last October after their 10-year anniversary celebrations wrapped up. Last week, which marked a year from the start of the hiatus, they announced a new album called The Other One, and they've now officially made their return with a new track titled "Divine Attack - Shingeki -."
NME
Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music
Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
NME
Blink-182: every single album ranked and rated
The ‘90s and early 2000’s may have been dominated by angsty punk bands with a love of big pop hooks but few were better at it than Blink-182. The band not only turned dick jokes into a fine art and mocked celebrity culture at every turn, but their catchy coming-of-age anthems tackled loss, depression and rejection with a heartfelt sincerity.
Post your questions for Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes
The Birmingham legend has spent over 40 years pushing the boundaries of style and sound, accruing platinum records, No 1 hits and Grammy awards in the process. Now he’s ready to answer all your questions
Maynard James Keenan: “Pink Floyd’s Animals changed everything”
But Tool mainman Maynard James Keenan admits his passion for Pink Floyd wasn’t an immediate process
New “Revolver” Outtake Features John Lennon Singing “Yellow Submarine”
This fall brings with it a deluxe reissue of The Beatles’ Revolver, and the lead-up to its release has seen some deep cuts and previously unseen material surface — including a new video for the song “Taxman.” But that’s far from the only Beatles rarity to show up to offer a sense of what this new edition of Revolver has in store.
thehypemagazine.com
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor Releases Fourth Full-Length Album, ‘Takin’ It Back,’ Via Epic Records
Today, GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Meghan Trainor has released her anxiously awaited fourth full-length album, Takin’ It Back, via Epic Records. This time around, she made a conscious decision to hark back to the signature sound she introduced on her 2015 full-length debut, TITLE, and bring it forward to today. Listen HERE.
