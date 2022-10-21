ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Threats made toward multiple CT schools as police gather at funeral of fallen officers

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAU8I_0ihoR8AI00
Hartford Police Department. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Multiple school districts across Connecticut were swatted on Friday as police across the state gathered in East Hartford to honor two Bristol officers killed in the line of duty.

As the joint funeral for Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy took place at Rentschler Field on Friday, there were false reports of an active threat at several high schools in Connecticut, including Windsor Locks Middle School, Enfield High School, Stamford High School and Windham High School. Initial reports from police say the calls appear to be a part of a larger swatting incident throughout the state.

Bristol Public Schools were closed on Friday to honor the officers killed in the line of duty in a shooting on Oct. 12.

The Windsor Locks Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the middle school Friday morning and cleared the school. According to police, there were no injuries or shots fired. District schools were placed in lockdown while police investigated .

Police said investigations into the report point to a swatting incident.

The Enfield Police Department received a phone call reporting an active incident with multiple students injured at Enfield High School just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“Concurrently, other area police departments also received similar calls for active incidents at schools in their towns,” Enfield Police said in a Facebook post .

School resource officers secured the school and began searching the facility while other officers responded, police said.

The whole school was checked and cleared. Officers did not find anything suspicious and no further reports of violence have occurred, police said. Police determined there was no credible threat to the school.

Police in Groton received a call after 10 a.m. reporting an active shooter at a local high school from an “undetermined origin” which appeared to be a recording, police said.

Officers responded to Fitch High School, Groton Middle School and Grasso Southeastern Technical School to investigate the report. All Groton schools were placed into lockdown protocols, police said.

Police quickly determined the threat was not credible and likely an incident of swatting. The lockdowns were lifted shortly after.

Eastern Connecticut State University entered into a shelter-in-place for a reported active shooter incident at Windham High School. The Eastern Police Department lifted the shelter-in-place around noon and classes resumed at 1 p.m., the school said in a Facebook post .

The Norwich Police received a call reporting an active shooter incident at Norwich Technical High School after 11 a.m. Friday. Officers responded and determined there was no active threat. The school was placed into lockdown as officers checked the school, police said.

“It was also determined that this was not an isolated incident as other police departments in southeastern Connecticut received similar FALSE reports of an active shooter at their schools,” Norwich Police wrote in a Facebook post on Friday .

Stamford High School in Stamford received a false report of an active shooter before 9 a.m., according to Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons . The school was placed into lockdown and then the remainder of Stamford schools were also put into lockdown until the threat was investigated out of “an abundance of caution,” Simmons said.

The Stamford Police Department investigated the threat and determined it was not credible around 9:30 a.m., Simmons said. The lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

Simmons said other school districts in Fairfield County received similar calls, echoing a report from the Darien Police Department on Friday.

The Darien Police Department said it was aware of “several non-credible threats” toward schools in Fairfield County on Friday. Officers were stationed at schools in Darien for the rest of the day, police said.

Other unconfirmed reports included schools in Bridgeport, East Hartford, Danbury, Stonington, Vernon, Wallingford and Westport.

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mmavredakis@courant.com or via Twitter @MikeMavredakis .

Comments / 27

anne Donovan
4d ago

what the ppl placing these calls don't realize us that once they are found, they'll be arrested and face bigger trouble for their 'prank'.

Reply(3)
14
Deane Filip-picard
4d ago

that's just crazy and so disrespectful with the funeral happening today.

Reply
14
Sug_Madic
4d ago

whomever is behind the threat should be charged as a domestic terrorist.

Reply(2)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 teens shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut. Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or Pennsylvania. The chain says they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

'In all reality, this is not reality' | Groton neighbors react to string of emergency incidents

GROTON, Conn. — Police in Groton have been busy responding to emergency incidents in the town in the last few days. Groton Police responded to the Groton Shopping Center Saturday for a "suspicious package" found in the parking lot. Police say it was tightly wrapped and, given its location and appearance, the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services Unit’s Bomb Squad was called. The bomb squad later found the device was not explosive. Groton Police are still investigating why the device was put there and what it contains. Businesses in the plaza were impacted.
GROTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Two men charged in connection with Hamden shooting

HAMDEN — Two New Haven men were arrested Friday in connection with an August shooting that left a 35-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Idalizze Casillas-Barreto, 38, and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez, 36, turned themselves in to the Hamden Police Department on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm.
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy