Foto feature: Rotary’s fundraiser Tastings XVI celebrated club’s 75th anniversary year
Editor’s note: This press release and the photos were provided by the Rotary Club of the Pelhams. The Pelham Examiner publishes press releases in the form received as a service to the community. Rotary Club of the Pelhams celebrated its 75th Anniversary with the Tastings XVI wine and food...
Village of Pelham breaks ground for new municipal center to house village hall, police and fire departments
The Village of Pelham broke ground Wednesday for a new municipal center that will for the first time bring together village hall and the police and fire departments in one building. Developer Pelham Green, led by local resident Patrick Normoyle, is financing and building the municipal center, which will be...
Snapshot: PMHS football takes down Eastchester 27-21, winning Colonial Cup
Gabby Ahitow is a junior at Pelham Memorial High School. She has been with the paper since it first started in 2018. Gabby has written for the Colonial...
