Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.

7 HOURS AGO