BBC

Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue

A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
NME

Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023

Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
NME

Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Chrissie Hynde Kicks Off Low-Key UK Tour: Set List and Videos

Chrissie Hynde kicked off her deliberately low-key U.K. tour Wednesday night with a 17-song set that, equally deliberately, avoided her best-known cuts. The performance at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge featured her band His Lordship, which played to an audience of around 200 people. Video clips and the complete set list can be seen below.

