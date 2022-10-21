Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer
BBC
Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Set Dates For 2023 World Tour
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have announced new tour dates for a joint upcoming 2023 world tour. The two rock groups are slated to hit cities in South America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and more this coming year. The announcement comes after the bands enjoyed a tour of...
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
NME
Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023
Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
ETOnline.com
Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border
The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border. The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
NME
Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music
Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Chrissie Hynde Kicks Off Low-Key UK Tour: Set List and Videos
Chrissie Hynde kicked off her deliberately low-key U.K. tour Wednesday night with a 17-song set that, equally deliberately, avoided her best-known cuts. The performance at the Trades Club in Hebden Bridge featured her band His Lordship, which played to an audience of around 200 people. Video clips and the complete set list can be seen below.
Liam Gallagher blames "sad little dwarf" Noel for the fact that his Knebworth 22 movie won't include Oasis songs
Singer says "horrible little man" Noel blocked him from using Manchester band's hits on upcoming Knebworth documentary
Comments / 0