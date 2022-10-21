Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
Rick Rubin has chosen the eight songs he'd take to a desert island
Producer Rick Rubin appeared on the BBC's long-running Desert Island Discs show to pick his favourite songs
The Hollywood Vampires announce UK arena tour
Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp and Tommy Henriksen will bring the Hollywood Vampires to The UK next summer
Guitar World Magazine
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
NME
Matt Skiba says he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before exit
Matt Skiba has revealed that he wrote “almost a whole album” of new material with Blink-182 before he left the group. The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined Blink-182 in 2015 following the departure of guitarist Tom DeLonge. Skiba recorded two albums with the group – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – before leaving earlier this year to make way for DeLonge’s return.
‘Life of Pi’ Play to Open on Broadway in March
The stage version of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life of Pi , which was also adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie, will arrive on Broadway in March, producers said Monday. Written by Lolita Chakrabarti and directed by Max Webster, the Olivier Award-winning play will open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 30, 2023. Previews for the show, which will announce its cast at a later date, will begin on March 9.More from The Hollywood ReporterBroadway Producer Garth Drabinsky Sues Actors' Equity for DefamationAAFCA Honors Stage-to-Screen Talents LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Wendell Pierce and MorePatti LuPone Says She Has Resigned From...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Guitar World Magazine
Fairport Convention’s Simon Nicol looks back on 55 years of the band that transformed British music
This year sees the 55th anniversary of Fairport Convention, prime architects of the UK’s folk-rock movement and a band that has left an indelible mark on British music. Here, founder member and guitarist Simon Nicol traces the band’s origins from the perspective of his own musical journey…. With...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
NME
Lewis Capaldi has no “artistic desire” to reinvent himself or his music
Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, describing it as “the same” as what’s come before. Due for release May 19, 2023, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is the follow-up to Capaldi’s 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ and has been teased by new single ‘Forget Me’.
Arctic Monkeys get their own Later with Jools Holland episode
Arctic Monkeys have been given their own special episode on Later with Jools Holland.It’s the first time the show has been devoted entirely to one band in 15 years. Past special episodes have included bands such as Oasis, Radiohead and Metallica.The Sheffield band released their latest album The Car on Friday (21 October), which The Independent gave four stars. They have also announced a stadium tour that will take place throughout 2023."I enjoyed it a great deal,” frontman Alex Turner told the BBC a few days after the recording."I’m a big fan of that show and I have been...
Kerrang
Taylor Momsen: My life in 10 songs
Taylor Momsen has been facing the cameras since the age of two. A child model turned actress, she found her true calling on discovering Soundgarden in her teens. It was a road to Damascus moment, a crossroads where she chose to walk away from a successful career to pursue the thing that made her heart sing: rock’n’roll.
Complex
Gorgon City & Flirta D Collide On Booming New Track “Sidewindah”
Drawing a line under a busy summer that included a 16-week residency at Amnesia in Ibiza and a string of festival spots including Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, North London production duo Gorgon City are back with their new single, “Sidewindah”, and they’ve called on Flirta D to provide his unique vocal flair.
msn.com
Alex Turner: “Arctic Monkeys’ new songs could definitely hang out in a stadium’
Alex Turner believes his latest songs are stadium-worthy. The ‘Arctic Monkeys’ frontman, 36, says the tunes on the band’s seventh album ‘The Car’ could “hang out” with other arena-standard hits. He told NME: “It wouldn’t have made sense for us to play stadiums...
Young Fathers Announce New Album Heavy Heavy, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Young Fathers have announced their new album, Heavy Heavy, with a video for a song called “I Saw.” The album is due out February 3 via Ninja Tune. Check out the album art, track list, and the David Uzochukwu–directed video below. In July, Young Fathers shared “Geronimo,”...
Documentary Set to Tell the Story of Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett
A film chronicling the life and legacy of Pink Floyd co-founder, Syd Barrett, has been in the making for some time. The documentary, titled Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd, was first helmed by one of the band’s longtime collaborators, Storm Thorgerson, until his untimely death in 2013. It was then taken over by Roddy Bogawa.
Alex Turner Knows You Want Arctic Monkeys to Make ‘AM’ Again. Sorry!
From the moment the world heard the frantic majesty of Arctic Monkeys’ classic debut, 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, it was obvious the U.K. foursome were headed for rock greatness. But great bands have always reserved the right to swerve into detours that baffle some fans — while perhaps making new ones — and Arctic Monkeys are no exception. Their commercial and creative high point, the groove-rock stomper AM, was one of the last albums by a rock band to truly shake the culture. They followed it with five years of silence. Then, in...
Hypebae
Beyoncé Confirms 'Renaissance' World Tour
Following rumors last month, Beyoncé has now confirmed that she will be taking her album Renaissance on a world tour in 2023. Attending an auction for the Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, Queen Bey seemingly announced the tour kicking off next summer with a concert ticket package offering passes to the tour. According to the description, the winner would receive access to two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets and a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, in addition to two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice. The auction lot, valued at $20,000 USD, also includes a backstage experience with Tina Knowles-Lawson, the musician’s mother.
