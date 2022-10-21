ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
247moms.com

15+ Fun Non-Candy Halloween Treats the Kids Will Love

With Halloween just around the corner, the candy fest is about to begin!. Trick-or-treating is a childhood tradition that I remember fondly. My children have always loved when Halloween came. Going from door to door getting their favorite candies was always a joy. However, by the time Thanksgiving comes around...
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
macaronikid.com

The Sensory SpOT: Fall Wellness Groups

The Sensory SpOT is registering for fall wellness groups! How can occupational therapy (OT) benefit your child?. Does she have difficulty with regulating her emotions or remaining in control of her body?. Maybe he has difficulty with planning and organizing everyday tasks?. In order for a child to do his/her...
Mashed

Transform Your Leftover Halloween Starbursts Into Edible Slime

There are plenty of how-to guides out there about what to make with Thanksgiving leftovers, like using up turkey by throwing it into a soup or salad. But one "food group" that often gets left out of the conversation is Halloween candy. Americans are predicted to spend $3.1 billion on the sweet stuff in 2022, a "scary" amount of candy, according to the National Retail Federation (via Investopedia). So what can be done with the leftovers from Halloween?
Recycled Crafts

Fun Vampire Halloween Pretzels

Vampire Halloween Pretzels are a quick and fun treat for Halloween parties. I love making these pretzel snacks for my kids, well teenagers now. It doesn’t matter how old you are these are fun little festive Halloween snacks. I mean could you eat them without smiling? I find these really easy to make, so I double the recipe and make a big batch to give out to friends and family.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
macaronikid.com

Halloween in the Haunted Peat Bog ’22

It’s getting spooky here at SHADOW Lake Nature Preserve! Please join us for a fun-filled family event on October 30th as we celebrate and demystify some of the creepy, crawly, and mysterious—yet ecologically important—creatures we coexist with. Enjoy kids’ crafts and activities, exciting games and raffles, pre-packaged...

Comments / 0

Community Policy