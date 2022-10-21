Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Power mostly restored after outage in Mahoning County
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Power is restored for most people in Mahoning County after an outage Wednesday morning. Canfield had the most power outages. At one point, over 900 customers were without power. According to First Energy, the cause of the outage is a trip on a circuit breaker....
WYTV.com
Bumpy brick road in Youngstown tests patience
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents on North Whitney Avenue in Youngstown have spoken out about the many issues the all-brick street has caused them. They are fed up with the continual damage that has been done to their cars and property over the years. They say the all-brick street has caused problems for the last 40 years. Jay Tarr said his kids don’t even have a place to play.
WYTV.com
Three taken to hospital after crash
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — Three people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center with minor injuries following a two-car accident about 7:50 a.m. at Market Street Extension. Police said one driver is being cited. The east bound land of South Avenue Extension was blocked for a short time...
WYTV.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month. Aaron Rogers, 29, was found on Erie Street, near the intersection of Warren Avenue, with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Oct. 7. Around the same time,...
WYTV.com
Judge wants second evaluation for Liberty shooting suspect
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County judge said Tuesday he wants a second competency evaluation for a man accused of shooting someone in the face and then exchanging gunfire with police. At a status conference in Common Pleas Court for Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, Judge Ronald Rice...
WYTV.com
Employees assaulted by inmate at prison in Trumbull County, spokesperson says
LEAVITSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Two employees at a prison in Trumbull County were hurt following an alleged assault by an inmate. It happened about 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Trumbull Correctional Institution (TCI) on Burnett Road in Leavittsburg. According to a prison spokesperson, an inmate-on-staff assault resulted in two...
WYTV.com
Suspect charged with leaving fentanyl in child’s reach
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is in the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday morning, accused of leaving fentanyl in the reach of her children. Julie Mayberry, 35, is charged with inducing panic, two counts of child endangering and felony possession of drugs. Police went to the 1800 block...
WYTV.com
Donation drive collecting items for domestic violence victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office is having a donation drive to help victims of domestic violence. Items like bed sheets, pillows and hygiene items are being collected. You can find a full list of items being collected on the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Facebook page.
WYTV.com
Retired banker turned author pens novels set in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you Google novels set in Youngstown, you won’t find many choices. But there is an author living in Salem — Phil Suarez, who was born and raised in Youngstown — who has written two novels set in the city. Tuesday afternoon...
WYTV.com
Suspect thrown out of high school football game charged with vandalizing cars
SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A school resource officer has officially filed charges after 12 to 15 cars were vandalized at a football game Friday night. Matthew Lautzenheiser, 45, was charged with six counts of criminal damaging. He is suspected of pulling wiper blades, removing side-view mirrors, bending license plates and more damage to vehicles, according to Southern Local Schools Resource Officer Jeff Haugh.
WYTV.com
Walmart kickstart fuels Lowellville winery expansion
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A local winery has been selling its wine in Walmart stores since 2017. Now, L’uva Bella Winery owners are sharing their expansion plans. Marisa Sergi, chief growth officer at L’uva Bella, made a deal with Walmart to sell their homemade wines. It all stemmed from a pledge that Walmart made in 2013 to spend $250 billion over 10 years on products made, grown or assembled in the U.S. L’uva Bella got the approval through the Open Call program.
WYTV.com
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody. Police arrested Dana Wiley at the Harbor Heights housing projects, in the area of Booker Driver and Aultman Road in New Castle, on Tuesday after an exchange of gunfire.
WYTV.com
Trial begins for man charged in 13-year-old’s death
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salineville man charged in the death of a 13-year-old boy had his first day of trial Tuesday. Donald White, 65, is charged with two counts of failure to stop after an accident, aggravated vehicular homicide and possession of cocaine. Police and prosecutors say that...
WYTV.com
Domestic violence frontliners gather to improve response
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Domestic Violence Awareness Month draws to a close, local organizations working to help victims came together Tuesday. The very first “Know Your Worth” symposium was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Youngstown. The event brought together local advocates, clergy and counselors to discuss ways of communicating with each other as well as law enforcement to make sure abuse victims are safe after they’ve come forward seeking help.
WYTV.com
‘Cars, Cats, Canines’ event raises funds for local shelter
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local auto group and animal shelter partnered up for a car show on Sunday. Flynn Auto Group and Angels for Animals hosted the first-ever Cars, Cats and Canines event to collect donations for a good cause. The two groups have worked together for 25...
WYTV.com
Lisbon woman pleads guilty to charges in newborn’s death
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman pleaded guilty to charges related to covering up the death of her newborn baby in 2020. Rebecca Young, 24, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse charges in Columbiana County Court of Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton’s court on Monday. As part of a plea agreement, another tampering with evidence charge will be dismissed during her sentencing in January, according to the prosecutor’s office.
WYTV.com
Former sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting father enters plea
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of shooting his father to death last month pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday. Michael Bruno Jr., 49, entered his plea during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder and domestic violence. Bruno, a...
WYTV.com
Shooting defendant sentenced on gun charge after victim recants statement
YOUNGSTOWN, (Ohio) — A man charged with shooting a woman in June was sentenced Monday to nine months in prison. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Criston Williams, 38, of Youngstown, who pleaded guilty earlier to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
WYTV.com
Local house’s Halloween decor aims to support St. Jude’s
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Driving around, it’s not hard to find some houses with Halloween decorations, including a house on the corner of Olive and Second streets in Newton Falls. But this house is using decorations to help raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WYTV.com
Soldier killed identified as New Castle woman
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WKBN) – A soldier killed in a training accident in Pennsylvania has been identified as a woman from New Castle. The Pennsylvania National Guard said that Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, was killed in an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap. Shay...
Comments / 0