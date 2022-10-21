Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local artists dedicate the Crown Tiara Bench downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati leaders dedicate a striking new piece of public art Tuesday. Local artists teamed up to create the Crown Tiara bench at Yeatman's Cove downtown. It features a large mosaic, along with unique metal and glass work. The bench is in celebration of "The Crown", the city's...
WKRC
Fatal crash brings wires down on local school bus
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash that also brought wires down on a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday. Police said a car was headed north on Kenwood Road near Belleview when the driver went left of center. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree at about 12:30 p.m.
WKRC
Police find clue related to Millvale shooting that injured one
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say they have a clue they hope can lead them to a shooting suspect. A person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Millvale Court. Officers found the victim at Beekman and Hopple streets and he was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say the...
WKRC
CPD looking for man accused of attacking, robbing woman
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have asked for help finding a man they say attacked a woman and held her against her will. Rodney Miller is wanted for robbery and abduction. Cincinnati investigators say he would not let a woman leave his apartment for 90 minutes. They also say he...
WKRC
'I had somewhere to go': Local homeless shelter hosts fundraiser
CINCINNATI (WKRC) --- Tender Mercies estimates that on any given night, there are more than 1,000 homeless individuals in Hamilton County alone. At one point, Steve Milton was one of them. Milton has been living at one of Tender Mercies’ residences for the last two years. His journey hasn’t...
WKRC
Fire burns over 2 acres at local nature preserve
MASON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out at a local nature preserve Tuesday night. Mason County's Cummins Nature Preserve said the fire burned approximately two to three acres on the southernmost portion of the preserve. "Mason County Fiscal Court and Cummins Nature Preserve appreciates the quick response of...
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't usually come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
WKRC
Prescribing hope: Local pharmacy expands to help community
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local pharmacy is expanding in the community. They hope soon to be able to serve more people on the east side and beyond. Saint Vincent de Paul is in the west end and Northern Kentucky. But they have launched a big campaign to help them grow the pharmacy program as well as their other services which help in everything from nutrition education to educational programs.
WKRC
4th and final Honor Flight of 2022 heads to Washington, D.C.
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Dozens of Tri-State veterans are in Washington, D.C. for the fourth and final Honor Flight of the year Tuesday. The vets are spending the day the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial and other Washington D.C. sights.
WKRC
2 men indicted for lying to investors, stealing nearly $800,000 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A grand jury has indicted two local men for allegedly bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors for a marijuana growing operation. One of the men has a connection to the recent conviction of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld. As you recall, a federal jury convicted Sittenfeld of bribery, related to a deal downtown at Convention Place Mall. One of the men involved in that deal was Ryan Goldschmidt. While Goldschmidt was not implicated in any wrongdoing in that situation, he and another man have just been indicted regarding a different investment in Warren County.
WKRC
Police: Missing 68-year-old man might not have his medication
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are concerned about a 68-year-old Madisonville man who is missing and may not have his medication. Larry Morgan left his Thompkins Avenue home at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday. His wife doesn't know why he left and she doesn't know if he has his diabetes...
WKRC
Driver killed in Clinton County crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver was killed in a crash Monday morning in Greene Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was driving his Honda CR-V southeast on SR 73 when he crossed the center line at about 8:45. His car slammed into...
WKRC
$30M restoration of historic OTR breweries moves forward
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A planned $30 million renovation of historic Over-the-Rhine brewery buildings by the new owner of the Cincinnati Beverage Co. has received a key approval it needs to move forward. Cincinnati's Historic Conservation Board on Monday approved three measures to allow the restoration of the former...
WKRC
Motorcycle rider flown to the hospital after Northern Kentucky crash
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Taylor Mill. Police were called to Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court just after 6 a.m. for the crash. They said the rider had been thrown from the motorcycle, which was the only vehicle...
WKRC
Cincinnati celebrates 100 years of chili
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of Cincinnati's signature foods is set for a celebration Monday. The Downtown Public Library is holding a 100th anniversary celebration for Cincinnati chili. Chili parlor owners, big and small, have the chance to gather on the North Plaza of the library for a commemoration. It was...
WKRC
Semi crash on I-75 NB causes shutdown for several hours
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - I-75 North just past Hopple Street was shutdown after a crash Tuesday night. A semi started leaking fuel onto the interstate after that crash that happened shortly before 10:00. It caused traffic to be rerouted onto Hopple. Crews say the clean up is expected to be finished...
WKRC
Local man charged after allegedly slamming, kicking and punching dog
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was charged after allegedly abusing his dog. Court documents say Jabari Watkins slammed, kicked and punched his dog on Main Street near Eighth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Watkins was charged by the dog warden. The dog was seriously injured, according to court documents.
WKRC
Man dies in single-car crash in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after an overnight crash in Brown County. It happened just after midnight on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Eagle Township, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. Police said 39-year-old Brian Heitman of Seaman, Ohio was driving northeast on Martin...
WKRC
2 arrested for shooting near UC's campus
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Clifton Heights early Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. near Calhoun and Dennis Streets, just south of the University of Cincinnati campus. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired first. They found the victim had been shot in...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 in serious condition following Union Township fire
UNION TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a fire in Union Township Monday night. Firefighters were called to Maple Leaf Condos on Mapleport Way just before 8 p.m. The fire was on the second floor. Authorities say a female victim died, and a...
