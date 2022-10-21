WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A grand jury has indicted two local men for allegedly bilking hundreds of thousands of dollars from investors for a marijuana growing operation. One of the men has a connection to the recent conviction of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld. As you recall, a federal jury convicted Sittenfeld of bribery, related to a deal downtown at Convention Place Mall. One of the men involved in that deal was Ryan Goldschmidt. While Goldschmidt was not implicated in any wrongdoing in that situation, he and another man have just been indicted regarding a different investment in Warren County.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO