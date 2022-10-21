Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
NBC Miami
Walmart, Disney Among Top 12 Employers That Laid Off Thousands During the Pandemic, House Inquiry Finds
Twelve of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Cisco and Chevron, laid off thousands during the pandemic, a House subcommittee survey found. Hourly workers without access to paid leave benefits were most likely to quit, according to the report. The subcommittee recommends a universal paid-leave structure and better data recording...
NBC Miami
PayPal Shares Rise After Amazon Adds Venmo as Checkout Option
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
NBC Miami
Home Prices Cooled at a Record Pace in August, S&P Case-Shiller Says
Home prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but gains are shrinking at the fastest pace on record, according to S&P Case-Shiller. Prices in August were 13% higher nationally compared with August 2021. That is down from a 15.6% annual gain in the previous month. Home prices...
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors will have a great deal of data to digest Tuesday. Several big names reported earnings before the bell (see below), and fresh economic indicators, such as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and October's consumer confidence reading, are also in the offing. Stocks are coming off two straight days of big wins, but what companies report Tuesday could bump things off course. Two tech titans, Microsoft and Alphabet, report after the bell. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat
Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
NBC Miami
Barclays Posts Profit Beat for the Third Quarter on Strong Bond Trading Revenue
LONDON — Barclays on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter earnings on the back of strong trading revenues, despite a continued drag from a costly U.S. trading error. The British lender posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.512 billion ($1.73 billion), above consensus analyst expectations of...
