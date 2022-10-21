ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area. Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet. (Story continues below)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
LEXINGTON, IN
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. “Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville. Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park

”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach. Updated: 6 hours ago. The defendant and family of the victims ran through the back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates

”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West Louisville. Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Over 7,000 Bullitt Co. customers to be equipped with high speed fiber internet

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will be equipped with high-speed fiber internet for the first time. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit 19,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here and throughout our great commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy