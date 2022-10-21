Read full article on original website
LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area. Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet. (Story continues below)
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Workers, visitors stress over safety after 4th Street Live! throat slashing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers and visitors of 4th Street Live! discussed safety Tuesday afternoon, hours after a man was arrested and accused of cutting two men’s throats early Tuesday morning. Sean Coats, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
Fern Creek homicide victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital this morning after being found him with gunshot wounds in the Fern Creek neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported carjacking in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted...
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OVEC opens Jefferson County’s largest Head Start facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley Educational Co-operative held a ceremony on Monday with the opening of their newest educational building. “Today marks an important step in OVEC’s mission to provide families and children comprehensive services to advance early childhood education throughout our region,” OVEC CEO Jason Adkins said. “This renovated space will provide much-needed childcare opportunities to families in Jefferson County and allow parents to come back into the workforce.”
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville. Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in...
I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
New apartment complex opens in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A new luxury apartment community was completed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens is a 360-unit Class A multifamily community that sits on 20 acres of land in the 4100 block of Herb Lewis Road. It’s located in one of the...
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park
Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach. Updated: 6 hours ago. The defendant and family of the victims ran through the back...
Closer look at JCPS District 6 Board candidates
Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people living in West Louisville. Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security...
Gun found in Seneca High School student’s backpack following fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Seneca High School on Tuesday morning. The incident was confirmed in a letter sent out to student’s families by Seneca’s principal, Michael Guy. According to the letter, a fight occurred inside the...
Over 7,000 Bullitt Co. customers to be equipped with high speed fiber internet
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 7,000 homes and businesses in Bullitt County will be equipped with high-speed fiber internet for the first time. “I would like to applaud Kinetic for investing in high-speed internet fiber that will benefit 19,000 Kentucky homes and businesses here and throughout our great commonwealth,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
4 Louisville Walgreens stores closing in November; where customers will move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - By Thanksgiving, Walgreens will have closed four of its Louisville stores. One of the locations the drug store chain plans to close is in Downtown, the others are in the Taylor Berry, Beechmont, and Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhoods. Walgreens said patient’s pharmacy files will automatically transfer...
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
Louisville service organizations work together to prevent violence among youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple youth-focused organizations met on Tuesday to discuss and share resources for the city’s expanding youth violence prevention and community engagement efforts. The meeting took place in part of the inaugural “Connections” event sponsored by YES! Youth Engagement Services. YES! has been a...
