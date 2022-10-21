ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgerton, KS

kansascitymag.com

The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC

Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gardnernews.com

USD 231 school board votes, rejects book ban proposal

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian will remain on the Gardner Edgerton High School 10th grade required English reading list. Board members voted 6-1 at the Monday, Oct. 10 board meeting not to ban the book. Jeff Miller, board member, dissented. Dr. Brian Huff, superintendent, said the committee...
EDGERTON, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration

Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire

Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time

Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
GRANDVIEW, MO
nwmissouri.edu

Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen

Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
MARYVILLE, MO
WIBW

Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KMBC.com

Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

