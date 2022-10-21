Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO