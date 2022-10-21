Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City-area libraries respond to proposed material restrictions for minors
Kansas City-area libraries are commenting on a proposal from Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft which would block funding for library books containing sexual content that could appeal to minors.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
jimmycsays.com
If the “chief” ran the department, fire fighter Dominic Biscari would not have been behind the wheel when he killed three people last December
It would be nice to think that Donna Lake, chief of the Kansas City Fire Department since 2019, actually ran the department, wouldn’t it?. You know, like generals being in charge of armies and c.e.o.s running companies, you’d think the top person at the fire department would actually be in charge.
kcmotalkradio.com
Politics and a Pint with Mark Alford
Join us for Politics and a Pint with Missouri US Congressional Candidate Mark Alford.
Advanced voting begins for 2022 midterm election in Johnson County, Kansas
Johnson County, Kansas, joins the list of counties that began advanced voting over a week before the Nov. 8 election.
kansascitymag.com
The Church of Scientology took over a unique bank building in KC
Built to impress nearly a century ago, this former bank building’s profile is probably even more formidable in its latest incarnation as the home of Kansas City’s Church of Scientology. Proudly sitting on the corner of Grand Avenue and 18th Street, at seven stories tall and capped with...
gardnernews.com
USD 231 school board votes, rejects book ban proposal
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian will remain on the Gardner Edgerton High School 10th grade required English reading list. Board members voted 6-1 at the Monday, Oct. 10 board meeting not to ban the book. Jeff Miller, board member, dissented. Dr. Brian Huff, superintendent, said the committee...
lawrencekstimes.com
Douglas County leader addresses questions surrounding management of Treatment & Recovery Center; commissioners call for community collaboration
Missed details and deadlines surrounding the management of the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County led the county administrator to consider bringing in an out-of-state for-profit management company to assist local nonprofit behavioral health leaders, she said. On Monday, leaders of LMH Health and Bert Nash Community Mental Health...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Torah Learning Center gets commission’s OK for major remodel
The details: With the remodel, there are plans to construct two new building additions on each end of the existing center to expand the facility’s total square footage from 7,908 to 9,971 square feet. The southern portion of the center’s existing building is a house that was built in...
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KVOE
Kansas Water Office announces water warning for residents using Burlington water
Ongoing drought conditions have prompted Chase County officials to ask a lot of county residents to conserve water. It’s not the only entity asking residents to cut back on their water use. The Kansas Water Office has issued a water warning for all residents using Burlington water, including those...
hiawathaworldonline.com
‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank
Steven Prohira, a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, received an $800,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for his work in detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. (Lily O'Shea Becker for Kansas Reflector)
martincitytelegraph.com
Highview Estates residents asked to evacuate due to spread of fire
Just after 11am emergency crew were called to the area of I-470 Highway and Raytown Road to assist KCFD with traffic in regard to a fire in the area. The fire is believed to have started as a mulch fire but is quickly spreading due to the winds and dry condition. Parts of the highway/roads are shut down.
Man dies in stabbing in Merriam, Kansas Friday night
23-year-old man Charles Thomas Dillion died after a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Merriam Kansas.
martincitytelegraph.com
Truman General store in Grandview is a pleasant step back in time
Housewife fans from around the metropolitan area now have another good reason to make the trip to downtown Grandview. In little less than a year, Housewife Cafe and Bistro owners Anna and Joel Sorge have opened Truman General, an old-fashioned mercantile and homemade ice cream shop, next door at 809 Main St.
Olathe drive-by shooting damages house, vehicle
Olathe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged a house and a vehicle. The victim told officers he knew the shooter.
nwmissouri.edu
Huggins crowned Homecoming king, Douglas is queen
Northwest Missouri State University crowned Foster Huggins and Hadley Renee Douglas its 2022 Homecoming king and queen Thursday during the University’s annual Homecoming Variety Show. Huggins, of Kansas City, Missouri, is a senior physical education major. He is active on campus in PE Club, Sigma Phi Epsilon and the...
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
WIBW
Douglas Co. officials investigate another grassfire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County officials are investigating another grassfire as a separate investigation is opened for a string of recent minor blazes. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that just after 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officials closed N. 1000 Rd. between the 1500 and 1600 blocks - southeast of Lawrence - as crews fought another grassfire in the area.
KMBC.com
Firefighters battle large grass fire in Platte County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters are battling a massive grass fire Friday in Platte County. The fire was reported about 2:45 p.m. south of Platte City on Grass Pad Road between Highway 45 and Interstate 435. Authorities said the area is surrounded by corn fields, so firefighters had some...
