NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
Zacks.com
Watch These 4 Stocks That Recently Announced Dividend Hikes
Markets have remained volatile in October after suffering one of the worst months of September in decades. Although stocks have been rebounding since the end of last week, following a positive start to the earnings season, market participants remain concerned about Fed’s stance to continue with its aggressive rate hike policy.
ffnews.com
Moneybox Expands Investment Offering Launching Range of US Stocks
Moneybox, the app-based digital wealth manager, has further enhanced its investing proposition by launching individual stocks alongside its current range of diversified tracker funds and ETFs. Enabled by Drivewealth, initially, 20 US stocks will be available to customers through the Moneybox Stocks & Shares ISA. Along with the range of...
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
This Congressman Likes To Trade Tech, But Bought These 3 Dividend Stocks Instead
Congressman McCaul’s filings revealed that a minimum of $5.4 million worth of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF shares were purchased. In Congressman McCaul’s filings it was registered that his spouse and children purchased at least $600,000 in shares of Shell in September. Michael McCaul is a member of...
Zacks.com
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
Zacks.com
3 Transportation Stocks Poised to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates
CPA - Free Report) , JetBlue Airways (. UPS - Free Report) post better-than-expected earnings per share for the September quarter. Let’s delve deep into the factors that are likely to boost the third-quarter results of the sector participants who are yet to announce earnings figures. Owing to the...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 20th
ACCO - Free Report) is a world leader in branded office products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.1% downward over the last 60 days. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (. ACH - Free Report) is involved in the production and distribution of...
Gladstone Capital: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Gladstone Capital GLAD. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7 cents per share. On Thursday, Gladstone Capital will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Treasury Yields Rise
Stock indices finished Wednesday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.32%, 0.66%, and 0.4%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield increased significantly to 4.13%, an increase of more than 11 basis points. This is the highest level it has seen since 2008. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also increased, as it hovers around 4.55%. The last time the Two-Year yield was this high was back in 2007.
NPD: U.S. Shoe Sales Were Flat in Q3 as Fashion Sales Outpace Rest of Industry
Footwear retail sales in the U.S. were $10.8 billion in Q3, flat compared to the same quarter last year. That’s according to quarterly data from The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service, which excludes DTC sales. The report comes as inflation pressures continued to weigh on the U.S. economy while beginning to show some signs of abating. Compared to 2021, consumer prices rose 8.2% in September. Footwear retail prices rose 3.9% in September over the past year, the slowest increase in 17 months. By category, leisure footwear sales were flat in Q3 at $5.2 billion and performance footwear was down 6% at $2.1...
dividend.com
Why Great Advisors Fail, The Importance of Client Friendships and Why Advisors Should Scrap Their Marketing Budget
Every week, we bring you a curated list of must-read articles geared towards helping you grow your investment advisory practice. Industry veteran Kristan Wojnar uses her vast experience to handpick these articles after conducting thorough research. If you are looking for the right guidance to grow your practice, follow our Practice Management Channel.
CNBC
Jim Cramer makes the bull case for consumer goods stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told investors to consider adding shares of well-established consumer packaged-goods companies to their portfolios. "Nobody's championing what actually works: these old-line consumer packaged-goods names that we all know," he said. Cramer highlighted three companies' most recent quarterly results as examples of why investors should have...
Progressive Rail Roading
Hinrichs: CSX produced 'solid earnings growth' in Q3
CSX Corp. yesterday reported third-quarter 2022 net income rose 15% to $1.1 billion, or 52 cents in diluted earnings per share, from $968 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago. The Class I's Q3 2022 revenue climbed 18% to $3.9 billion, driven by higher fuel surcharge, pricing gains,...
US News and World Report
U.S. Hedge Fund Third Point Opens Tel Aviv Office to Scout Investments
NEW YORK(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb is searching for more promising startups and is setting his sights on Israel to find them. Loeb's $14 billion New York-headquartered hedge fund Third Point LLC is opening an office in Tel Aviv on Monday, creating an outpost in a city known for its booming technology sector.
Phys.org
Positive ESG ratings in the past led to 25% drop in philanthropic giving
Everywhere you look, something or someone is being rated—that movie you're thinking of seeing, the restaurant you might try, the president's popularity this week. We don't seem to agree on much right now, but we can all agree that a positive rating is good, and a negative rating is bad. Or can we?
NASDAQ
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.38
The board of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.38 per share on the 16th of November. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.6%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns. AptarGroup's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions. The...
kitco.com
Lithium producer Allkem reports $298 million in revenue in September quarter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. An additional US$35 million of revenue was generated from sales of 59,326 dmt of low grade spodumene concentrate...
