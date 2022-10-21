Footwear retail sales in the U.S. were $10.8 billion in Q3, flat compared to the same quarter last year. That’s according to quarterly data from The NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service, which excludes DTC sales. The report comes as inflation pressures continued to weigh on the U.S. economy while beginning to show some signs of abating. Compared to 2021, consumer prices rose 8.2% in September. Footwear retail prices rose 3.9% in September over the past year, the slowest increase in 17 months. By category, leisure footwear sales were flat in Q3 at $5.2 billion and performance footwear was down 6% at $2.1...

21 MINUTES AGO