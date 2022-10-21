ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas to step down, takes job with Fiserv

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas will step down from his role on Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office shared the news with TMJ4 Friday morning, saying the sheriff has taken a job as Fiserv's Vice President of Security for Wisconsin.

“I look forward to the next chapter in a long career of service and adding value to the Milwaukee community,” said Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas.

Lucas has been working in law enforcement for 46 years and has served as the Milwaukee County Sheriff for the last four years.

“It has been the high honor of my professional career to serve as Milwaukee County Sheriff,” said Lucas. “I thank the many friends and supporters of the Sheriff’s Office who placed their confidence and trust in me to deliver a high level of service to the people of Milwaukee County. I also thank the men and women of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office who worked daily to restore honor, integrity, and trust to the agency. Together, we helped make Milwaukee County strong and safe.”

The sheriff's office did not share any information on who will fill the role upon Lucas' departure.

