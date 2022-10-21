Former Alabama teacher arrested, charged with sex acts with a student

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Phil Cambell man who was arrested last year for allegedly having sex with a student has been arrested again, according to online records.

30-year-old Jerry Jordan Benford, who was placed on administrative leave following his initial arrest on March 14, 2021, was arrested around 7 p.m. in Phil Cambell by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Benford’s charge is listed as being a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.

According to online court documents, Benford’s bond was set at $50,000 for his 2021 arrest but was released the next day.

He was charged with distributing obscene material, soliciting a sex act with a 17-year-old student, transmitting obscene material and being a school employee having sex with an underage student.

Jerry Benford (Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Benford pleaded not guilty on June 23, 2021, and waived his right to have an arraignment.

A jury trial has been scheduled and continued numerous times, according to court records, with the latest trial set to begin on October 17. However, another continuance has been filed.

Franklin County Judge Brian P. Hamilton granted a request last month for Benford to travel to Atlanta for business, according to court filings.

Benford is currently in the Franklin County Jail and is being held without bond.

