ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

From Non-Alcoholic Cannabis Beverage To Advent Calendar Pre-Rolls, Entourage Launches A Slew Of New Cannabis Products

Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), expanded its brand portfolio, releasing its most extensive suite of new products into the Canadian market to date. The company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use line-up of new premium products and limited-edition offerings kicks off in Ontario, with expansion into Alberta, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada throughout November 2022.
Benzinga

How To Grow Weed With No Soil: What Is Hydroponic Cannabis And How Do You Cultivate It?

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. Hydroponic cannabis is a fascinating and effective way to grow marijuana. There are many different ways to grow weed hydroponically, ranging from huge commercial operations to a simple garden in your closet. This article will explore the different to grow weed hydroponically, what some of the advantages are, and what you’ll need to get started on a hydroponic garden of your very own.
Benzinga

Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Is Cooking After Hours

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong earnings results. Chipotle said third-quarter revenue increased 13.7% year-over-year to $2.22 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fast-casual restaurant chain reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $9.51 per share, which beat average estimates of $9.16 per share.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
102K+
Followers
177K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy