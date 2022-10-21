Read full article on original website
Entourage Health Corp. ENTG ETRGF (FSE:4WE), expanded its brand portfolio, releasing its most extensive suite of new products into the Canadian market to date. The company's Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis adult-use line-up of new premium products and limited-edition offerings kicks off in Ontario, with expansion into Alberta, British Columbia, and the rest of Canada throughout November 2022.
This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. Hydroponic cannabis is a fascinating and effective way to grow marijuana. There are many different ways to grow weed hydroponically, ranging from huge commercial operations to a simple garden in your closet. This article will explore the different to grow weed hydroponically, what some of the advantages are, and what you’ll need to get started on a hydroponic garden of your very own.
Various heavy contaminants are commonly present in CBD products, according to a soon-to-be-published paper that analyzed more than 500 products. The study also confirmed a common problem with these products – mislabeling. “Low-level contamination of edible CBD products with heavy metals and phthalates (additives for plastics) is pervasive,” according...
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported strong earnings results. Chipotle said third-quarter revenue increased 13.7% year-over-year to $2.22 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $2.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fast-casual restaurant chain reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $9.51 per share, which beat average estimates of $9.16 per share.
