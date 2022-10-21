ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Woman charged after crash in Delaware County

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvqxB_0ihoO30G00

DAVENPORT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 13th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.

During an investigation, deputies determined that Anna Genao, 23 of Franklin, was the driver of the vehicle that caused property damage and personal injury.

At the time of the accident, Genoa and other occupants were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that night, deputies arrested Genoa and charged her with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. She was also issued traffic tickets for unlicensed operator, moving from the lane unsafely, and unsafe tires.

Genoa was processed and released. She is set to appear before the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Water Pump Stolen from Delaware County

State police are looking for a piece of machinery stolen from a building in Delaware County and are asking people to be on the lookout for it. Police say the Buffalo Turbine water pump was stolen sometime between July and October from a building that was set to be demolished on State Route 8 in Masonville.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Dead Following Rollover Crash on Route 26

New York State Police are investigating a single vehicle rollover crash that has claimed the life of an Endicott man October 21. Authorities say they were called to Route 26 in the Town of Maine at around 2:30 Friday afternoon with a report of a vehicle off the road and rolled onto its roof and found the driver trapped inside the car.
ENDICOTT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge

OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
OLD FORGE, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials float idea of shared regional jail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are discussing the possibility of a shared regional jail. Legislator Travis Brooks says Cortland County is a potential partner. He says the two counties could possibly split the cost. But Sheriff Derek Osborne has concerns with that approach. He wonders if the...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy