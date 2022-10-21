Woman charged after crash in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On October 13th, Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Davenport.

During an investigation, deputies determined that Anna Genao, 23 of Franklin, was the driver of the vehicle that caused property damage and personal injury.

At the time of the accident, Genoa and other occupants were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Later that night, deputies arrested Genoa and charged her with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. She was also issued traffic tickets for unlicensed operator, moving from the lane unsafely, and unsafe tires.

Genoa was processed and released. She is set to appear before the Town of Davenport Court at a later date.

