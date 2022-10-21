Read full article on original website
JPMorgan president says a recession may be price to pay to beat inflation, market bottom not in yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Oil prices drop as China demand data disappoints
Oil prices slid on Monday after Chinese data showed that demand from the world's largest crude importer remained lackluster in September. Brent crude futures last fell $1.19 or 1.27%, to $92.31 a barrel, while WTI futures were at $83.49 a barrel, down $1.56, or 1.82%. Oil prices slid on Monday...
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Walmart overhauls its intimates and sleepwear line to keep pace in a competitive market
Walmart is relaunching and renaming its best-selling intimates and sleepwear line. The new brand, Joyspun, debuts as the discounter gears up for the holidays and is attracting more shoppers with its low-priced groceries. Sales of intimates and sleepwear have grown significantly during the pandemic as retailers catered to consumers' desire...
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent.
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Stocks notch second day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher
The three major indexes closed higher Monday as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen last week and weighed the latest moves in rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 417.06 points, or 1.3%, ending the day at 31,499.62. The S&P 500 gained about 1.2% and closed at 3,797.34. The Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.9% to end at 10,952.61.
Here’s How Much Retiree Households Spend in a Year
How much does it cost to get by in retirement? Not a whole lot less than it does before retirement. U.S. households led by someone who is 65 or older spend $52,141 a year, on average. That’s according to the latest federal data on consumer spending, which is for 2021.
Treasury yields fall as traders await key housing data
Treasury yields fell again on Wednesday, as markets awaited housing sector data and paid close attention to earnings reports, scanning the numbers for hints about a looming recession. Yields and price move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Investors will be paying close attention to the...
CCTV Script 26/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 26, 2022. We are seeing a decline in U.S. consumer confidence due to inflationary pressures and concerns about the economic outlook. According to the latest survey data from The Conference Board, U.S. consumer confidence fell...
Alphabet misses both revenue and EPS, slight upside on Google cloud
CNBC's Deidre Bosa joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Alphabet's earnings. Joe Terranova, Virtus Investment Partners chief market strategist, reacts to the report.
Homebuilders outperform over the last six months
A look at homebuilder stocks, which have outperformed over the last six months. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman and Jeff Mills.
These credit cards can protect your purchases from theft or damage
Credit card purchase protection will reimburse you if an item you buy with your card is stolen or accidentally damaged shortly after purchase by either repairing or replacing the item.
How Much Cheaper Is Trader Joe's Than Other Grocery Stores? We Do the Math
This will come as no surprise to those who feel the same, but there are a lot of us who love Trader Joe's: according to analytics group YouGov, Trader Joe's is the No. 1 grocery store in the US based on "popularity," a measure of the percentage of respondents with a positive opinion about the retailer. Being firmly among this group, I can attest that the reasons for our undying affection not only have to do with TJ's superior and often one-of-a-kind proprietary products, but also a sense that shopping at Trader Joe's is easy on the budget, (if not the psyche, depending on crowdedness of your local Joe's.)
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan CEOs tip U.S. economy for recession as labor tightness keeps Fed aggressive
Speaking on a panel at the Future Initiative Investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Solomon said he expects economic conditions to "tighten meaningfully from here." Fellow Wall Street titan Dimon agreed that the Fed would likely continue hiking rates aggressively before pausing to allow the data to begin...
UPS reaffirms its outlook for 2022 as it posts mixed quarterly results
UPS reported revenue that fell below analyst expectations and earnings per share that beat them. United Parcel Service said declines came from its supply chain solutions division, which includes freight forwarding. The company reaffirmed its full year guidance of $102 billion in revenue and adjusted operating margin of 13.7%. The...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, Hilton, Harley-Davidson and others
(GOOGL) – Alphabet slumped 6% in the premarket after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. Alphabet's Google unit saw its fifth consecutive quarter of slower sales growth, and its YouTube operation saw ad revenue drop for the first time since the company began breaking out the unit's results.
Mortgage demand from homebuyers is now nearly half what it was a year ago
Sharply higher mortgage rates caused mortgage demand to drop to the lowest level since 1997. Mortgage rates fell slightly to start this week, but are still well over 7% after starting the year at around 3%. Home prices are still higher than they were last year, but the increases are...
