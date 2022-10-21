ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson is back … from his three post-resignation holidays

By Caroline Davies
 4 days ago
Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street on 6 September, when the former prime minister made his farewell address.

If Boris Johnson is about to make a fresh campaign for 10 Downing Street, he should certainly be refreshed. Since he resigned as prime minister in early July, he appears to have been on three foreign holidays – the latest trip being to the Caribbean.

The former prime minister is now said to be flying back from the Dominican Republic, where he arrived almost two weeks ago with his wife, Carrie, and their children, Wilf and Romy.

They are understood to have stayed at the Casa de Campo luxury golf resort, where celebrity guests are said to have included Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Lopez, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Rooms cost from $766 (£683) a night, including taxes and fees, while a five-bedroomed villa will set guests back $3,204 a night, according to the hotel website. Villa guests enjoy a personal maid and butler service, a breakfast freshly prepared in their villa, and the use of three golf carts to transport them around the sprawling 7,000-acre (2830-hectare) resort.

Described by the Dominican Today news website as a “refuge for millionaires and celebrities”, it is located in the historic sugar mill town of La Romana. The Forbes Travel Guide writes: “Here peace, quiet and privacy are important tenets and you’ll find professional, discreet staff.”

Johnson’s office was approached for comment.

In August the Johnsons travelled to Slovenia for a stay in a five-star eco-hotel in the Kokra Valley where rooms cost between £242 and £542 a night. The trip was described as a mini-moon to mark their wedding celebrations.

Days later they headed to Greece for a family holiday and reportedly boarded a private island hopper boat to the island of Evia, before travelling to Nea Makri, a coastal town nearby.

In 2019 the couple enjoyed a break at a six-bedroom, three-pooled villa on the island of Mustique. The Moroccan-style building reportedly costs between £20,000 and £30,000 a week, but its use was donated by its owner, the Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, according to reports.

In 2021, for their first foreign holiday since the pandemic, the Johnsons headed to the hills above the Costa del Sol, staying at a luxury hideaway owned by their friend, the Tory peer Zac Goldsmith. Known as Torre de Tramores, the £25,000-a-week Marbella mansion can sleep up to 13 people in the main house but also has a two-bedroom apartment with private access and another smaller villa that sleeps up to 10 people, it was reported at the time.

