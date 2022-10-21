Read full article on original website
A ‘Catastrophe' Is Coming for the Economy, But It's Not Recession Or Inflation, Says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
What are neobanks? Consumer-friendly banking that offers no fees and budget tracking
Neobanks are online and mobile-only banking platforms offered by fintech companies.
An Economic Index Is Flashing a Recession Warning Sign, But It May Be a ‘Mixed Signal.' Here's What You Need to Know
The Leading Economic Index, published by the Conference Board, is now below a threshold that the group says is a recession signal. The index has 10 components that it is based on, including stock market performance and initial jobless claims. Some economists say the underlying economic data is a mixed...
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat
Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
Home Prices Cooled at a Record Pace in August, S&P Case-Shiller Says
Home prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but gains are shrinking at the fastest pace on record, according to S&P Case-Shiller. Prices in August were 13% higher nationally compared with August 2021. That is down from a 15.6% annual gain in the previous month. Home prices...
Tesla Shares Down After Elon Musk's EV Firm Cuts Price of Cars in China
Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
Spotify Shares Dip After Third-Quarter Earnings Report
Spotify shares fell 7% in extended trading Tuesday after reporting third-quarter earnings that narrowly beat analyst expectations on revenue. Spotify reported 456 million monthly active users for the quarter, up 20% from the year-earlier period. The company posted 195 million paid subscribers, up 13% year over year. Spotify shares fell...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Investors will have a great deal of data to digest Tuesday. Several big names reported earnings before the bell (see below), and fresh economic indicators, such as the S&P Case-Shiller home price index and October's consumer confidence reading, are also in the offing. Stocks are coming off two straight days of big wins, but what companies report Tuesday could bump things off course. Two tech titans, Microsoft and Alphabet, report after the bell. Read live market updates here.
PayPal Shares Rise After Amazon Adds Venmo as Checkout Option
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
Bill Gates' Climate-Investment Firm Will Put More Money Into Adapting to Climate Change
Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) has made more than 100 investments in startups primarily focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "It's time to start accepting reality and that we're not going to be able to do this fast enough, the ship is too big, it's too hard to steer," Eric Toone, one half of BEV's investing committee, said at the Breakthrough Energy Summit in Seattle last week.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Alphabet, Microsoft, Texas Instruments and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Alphabet — The search engine parent dropped 5.8% after Alphabet missed third-quarter earnings expectations, and reported a decline in YouTube ad revenue. Alphabet earned $1.06 per share on revenue of $69.09 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were forecasting $1.25 earnings per share on revenue of $70.58 billion.
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
