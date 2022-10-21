Read full article on original website
Another day of threats at local schools; all Hertford schools dismissing early
foxrichmond.com
7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads
Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
School safety expert warns of consequences for calling in false school threats
NORFOLK, Va. — The number of school threats is growing across the country and right here in Hampton Roads. Just this week, several schools in the area reported bomb threats. On Monday, students and teachers were evacuated from seven Hampton Roads schools: Deep Creek High School, Indian River High School, Oscar Smith High School and Western Branch High School, all in Chesapeake, Granby High School in Norfolk, Churchland High School and Manor High School in Portsmouth.
Chesapeake schools on high alert after more threats Tuesday morning
Schools in Chesapeake were put on high alert again Tuesday morning after another round of anonymous threats at four different high schools.
Some area schools dismiss early Monday due to bomb threats
Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake is canceling classes for the rest of the day after the school received another bomb threat on Monday.
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide
Eastern State Hospital escapee taken into custody
A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road.
Second day of bomb threats reported at several schools across Hampton Roads, North Carolina
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — High schools in Portsmouth and Chesapeake, and Hertford County in North Carolina, were impacted by threats on Tuesday morning for the second consecutive day. These threats came a day after several schools across Hampton Roads reported bomb threats, which resulted in evacuations and early dismissals on...
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
Bomb threats reported at schools in Hampton Roads, investigators looking into person behind it
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Several schools across Hampton Roads were threatened Monday morning, leading to evacuations. Students at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake went home early after someone called in a bomb threat Monday morning. Chris Vail, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Public Schools, said the threat came from an...
Smithfield murder suspect sentenced
Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg
Portsmouth man arrested, accused of hiring to kill witnesses involved in his case
A man in Portsmouth is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to orchestrate witnesses in pending cases he's involved in.
Man charged with murder plot of 2 witnesses in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, Portsmouth police charged a man with plotting the murder of two people. According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice for witness intimidation. Ortiz...
School divisions see rise in various illnesses
Several school divisions cite a rise in illness-related student absences, as influenza, RSV, and G.I. cases spread across the area.
4 arrested, 2 sought, in Gloucester Co. maiming by mob
The sheriff's office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest.
Ex-wife of Eastern State Hospital escapee speaks out: 'If I get murdered, it's going to be because of him'
Multiple suspects arrested after attacking 18-year-old in Gloucester County
Deputies in Gloucester County said multiple people between the ages of 17 and 20 have been charged after an armed robbery and maiming by a mob.
