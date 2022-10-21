ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

foxrichmond.com

7 schools receive bomb threats in Hampton Roads

Oct. 25, 2022 — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WWBT) - Bomb threats forced students at seven schools in the Hampton Roads area to evacuate Monday. WAVY reports the threats were called into schools in Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake. Emergency teams scoured all of the schools, and no bombs were found...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

School safety expert warns of consequences for calling in false school threats

NORFOLK, Va. — The number of school threats is growing across the country and right here in Hampton Roads. Just this week, several schools in the area reported bomb threats. On Monday, students and teachers were evacuated from seven Hampton Roads schools: Deep Creek High School, Indian River High School, Oscar Smith High School and Western Branch High School, all in Chesapeake, Granby High School in Norfolk, Churchland High School and Manor High School in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Murder suspect arrested months after Ocean View homicide

A man who Norfolk police believe shot and killed another man back in July at a gas station in Ocean View has been arrested. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FeYB3T.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Public Schools begin distributing clear backpacks

SUFFOLK, Va. — Clear backpacks are going into the hands of some middle and high school students in Suffolk. “I think it’s a good thing," said parent Betty Ruffin. "So you can see what the kids are bringing to school.”. Betty Ruffin said her high school student will...
WAVY News 10

Smithfield murder suspect sentenced

22-year-old Rojawn Warren was sentenced to serve 45 years on several charges related to a 2019 homicide in Smithfield. https://bit.ly/33VlQiU.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Man charged with murder plot of 2 witnesses in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Thursday, Portsmouth police charged a man with plotting the murder of two people. According to the Portsmouth Police Dept., 41-year-old Nicholas Louis Ortiz was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of murder and two counts of felony obstruction of justice for witness intimidation. Ortiz...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

