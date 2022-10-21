NORFOLK, Va. — The number of school threats is growing across the country and right here in Hampton Roads. Just this week, several schools in the area reported bomb threats. On Monday, students and teachers were evacuated from seven Hampton Roads schools: Deep Creek High School, Indian River High School, Oscar Smith High School and Western Branch High School, all in Chesapeake, Granby High School in Norfolk, Churchland High School and Manor High School in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO