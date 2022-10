Football had its eight-game Conference USA win streak broken by the University of Texas-San Antonio by a score of 31-27 on Saturday. A drive led by redshirt senior quarterback Frank Harris in the final 1:28 of the contest won the game for Texas-San Antonio (6-2, 4-0 C-USA). The game-winning drive followed a late scoring drive by North Texas (4-4, 3-1 C-USA) in a back-and-forth game.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO