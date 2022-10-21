Read full article on original website
WTVM
BETTER WORK Columbus to host job fair for MCSD parents
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BETTER WORK Columbus is hosting a job fair for parents in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). The fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can find work opportunities...
3 Elementary School Students Died In A Fatal Car Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a fatal car accident on Oct. 19 that claimed the lives of three elementary school students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). Officials reported that the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School in Muscogee County. Three children aged six, eight, and nine were involved in the wreck.
3 Georgia elementary school students killed in car accident
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
wrbl.com
Workout Wednesday ‘Sweat Like A Mother’
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this edition of “Workout Wednesday” the WRBL News 3 This Morning Team caught up with S.L.A.M., Sweat Like A Mother, workout group in the Fountain City. S.L.A.M. was founded 11 years ago by Alexis Smith, a military spouse, who wanted to build...
wrbl.com
Cougar Minute – October 24, 2022
Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.
Piedmont reports an influx of pediatric flu cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus has recently seen an unusual increase in pediatric influenza cases. Rebecca Reamy, the Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, says the hospital has seen a significant increase in pediatric flu cases topping previous years, including 2013, which had the highest flu cases among children in […]
wrbl.com
“I am here to levelize and equal the playing field”; LaGrange resident competes for District 2 seat, among 5 other contenders
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Leon Childs Jr. is one of the five contenders to be next in line to represent District 2. Childs has lived in the district for over 30 years and said he decided to run because he believes the district lacks a lot of resources and he would like to change that.
WTVM
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
Columbus Pastor, Army veteran and ‘and champion of the least of these’ Roy Plummer dies at 84
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor who was a community leader and Army veteran passes away Sunday night after a lengthy illness. Roy Plummer, the founder and senior pastor of Faith Tabernacle Community Church, passed away at his home. He was 84.“My husband was a pastor, soldier, husband, and father,” said Plummer’s wife, Kenyetta. […]
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy, girl traveling in pickup truck
DAWSON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding two teenage kids. According to the Dawson Police Department, 13-year-old Xavian Jackson and 13-year-old Anilah Kitchens were reported missing several days ago. Xavian was last seen the night of October 21....
Repeat: Georgia Southwestern again Best Place to Work in Sumter County
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University was recently named the “Best Place to Work” in the Americus Times-Recorder’s Best of Sumter 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards after being voted on by the community. This marks the second year in a row GSW has received this award.
Christmas Made in the South returning for 31st year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas shoppers will soon get a head start at the 31st annual Christmas Made in the South event, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center, according to a social media page for the event. There will be over 200 makers, […]
Abrams steps up attacks on Kemp during campaign swing through Buena Vista, Americus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s just two weeks from Election Day, and the candidates are shifting into high gear. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was in the WRBL coverage area Tuesday. The Democratic challenger for stops in Buena Vista and Americus. She is trailing Gov. Brian Kemp in the polls and she’s working like a […]
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
wrbl.com
Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game
An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
WTVM
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
City officials holding public meeting on American Rescue Plan – Phase 2 allocation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus city officials will host a public meeting to get the public’s input on funding priorities for the American Rescue Plan – Phase 2 allocation. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the C.E. “Red” McDaniel City Services Center. Residents are encouraged to attend.
