WTVM

BETTER WORK Columbus to host job fair for MCSD parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BETTER WORK Columbus is hosting a job fair for parents in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). The fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can find work opportunities...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

3 Georgia elementary school students killed in car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Workout Wednesday ‘Sweat Like A Mother’

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – For this edition of “Workout Wednesday” the WRBL News 3 This Morning Team caught up with S.L.A.M., Sweat Like A Mother, workout group in the Fountain City. S.L.A.M. was founded 11 years ago by Alexis Smith, a military spouse, who wanted to build...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Cougar Minute – October 24, 2022

Each week, News 3 teams up with Columbus State University to highlight community events the university is sponsoring along with opportunities for prospective students to attend CSU. The Cougar Minute is hosted by Columbus State students and airs Mondays during News 3 Evening Edition at 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Piedmont reports an influx of pediatric flu cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus has recently seen an unusual increase in pediatric influenza cases. Rebecca Reamy, the Chief of Pediatrics at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, says the hospital has seen a significant increase in pediatric flu cases topping previous years, including 2013, which had the highest flu cases among children in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Christmas Made in the South returning for 31st year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Christmas shoppers will soon get a head start at the 31st annual Christmas Made in the South event, which will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center, according to a social media page for the event. There will be over 200 makers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Dothan coach suspended one week after incident during Opelika game

An emotional Jed Kennedy read a prepared statement during a press conference Monday after it was announced he would be suspended one week as Dothan High’s head football coach as a result of grabbing and throwing down a volunteer staff member on the sideline during the Wolves’ game against Opelika at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night.
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
COLUMBUS, GA

