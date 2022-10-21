Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Good yields despite dry season in Southeast Iowa
WASHINGTON, Iowa — The yield monitor was giving good reports for Michael Vittetoe as he ran his combine through his Washington County field in early October. Vittetoe was moving through a field of non-GMO corn, and despite a dry second half of the year, yields were staying high, averaging between 230 and 240 bushels per acre.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
ourquadcities.com
Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours
Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa physician sanctioned a third time for ‘harmful’ patient practices
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Board of Medicine) For the third time in 16 years, a Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. The Iowa Board...
ottumwaradio.com
Bloomfield Doctor Sanctioned by Iowa Board of Medicine for the Third Time
A Bloomfield physician has been sanctioned for the third time in 16 years for practicing in a manner that state regulators consider harmful to the public. As first reported by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the Iowa Board of Medicine recently charged Dr. Dorothy Cline-Campbell, a 73-year-old family medicine physician, with professional incompetency, practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public, and improper management of medical records.
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
KBUR
GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim
Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
KWQC
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
walls102.com
Two road workers killed while setting up construction barrels
BURLINGTON IA – Two road workers were killed in western Illinois on Tuesday while setting up construction barrels near Burlington, IA. They were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer in a work zone on the Great River Bridge of U.S Route 34 westbound as it crosses the Mississippi River. An SUV traveling westbound reportedly struck a barrel and continued on, striking the two. Killed were 20-year-old Pearson J. Franklin of New London, IA and 35-year-old Andrew Whitcomb of Burnside, IL. The driver of the SUV, 21-year-old Emily Johnson, of Gladstone, IL, was written citations for Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of a Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Improper Use of Electronic Communication Device, and Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid a Crash.
Illinois Trooper hurt, workers killed in Scott’s Law crashes
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said that a state trooper was hurt and two construction workers were killed in separate Scott’s Law-related crashes. The crashes happened hundreds of miles away from each other, but within 40 minutes of time. The first crash happened in Effingham at 7:25 a.m. on the ramp leading from […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash
KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
Pen City Current
Hounds turn tables on Burlington
FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
kciiradio.com
Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit
On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
khqa.com
Keokuk man sentenced for drug, firearm charges
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man and a previously convicted offender was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly two decades in federal prison for his most recent convictions involving drugs and a firearm. John Herman Soper, 50, was sentenced to 19 years in prison following his plea to the...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog
The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
