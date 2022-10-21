Read full article on original website
Salters: LIT Can Light Up Police Salaries
Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters is continuing his quest to increase police salaries due to competitive imbalance. At this time, the salaries of City police officers — while increased — still lags behind other communities in the area. Salters is seeking to use part of the new...
Significant Progress Reported in City Paving
The City of Vincennes is significantly complete with its paving, using Community Crossing Matching Grant funds. However, one major project — repaving Thompson Road — is expected to be complete next month. The CCMG funding is a state-sponsored highway program where state funds are matched by local money...
Oaktown Suffers Power Outage Yesterday
Power was out yesterday for Duke Energy customers along and either side of the U.S. 41 corridor from Emison to north of Oaktown yesterday. The outage area also included all Duke customers in and around Oaktown. The outage started just after 1:30 p.m., and lasted until evening. Many affected residents...
Knox County Latest to Issue Burn Ban Due to Dry Conditions
Knox County has issued a Burn Ban until further notice. The ban is necessary due to extremely dry and windy conditions. It bans most types of open burning in the county. Burn bans remain in effect for counties including Daviess, Martin, Gibson, Dubois, and Orange. A complete listing of counties with burn bans in effect can be found at in.gov/dhs/burnban.
Flu, Covid Shots Still Available Through KC Health Department
Various locations are offering both flu and bi-valent Covid-19 shots to protect the public as winter draws closer. The declining Covid numbers are being matched by an early start to increased flu totals. Knox County chief health nurse Betty Lankford says many of those who have received both shots have...
Area Counties Continue at Full Employment
Daviess County is still among the most-employed counties in Indiana. Daviess County’s unemployment rate is 1.6%, ranking 87th in the state for September. Knox County is 48th, with a 2.0% rate. Gibson County is 84th, with a 1.7% rate. Pike County stands at 1.9%, 64th in the state, while...
Paving on Rod & Gun Club Road Planned for Early This Week
Paving work is set to shift in Knox County to Rod & Gun Club Road today. Work will continue on that road again today and tomorrow. The first paving on Rod & Gun Club Road happened on Friday. Rod & Gun Club Road will be affected in stretches from Bobe...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue. According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up. They...
Vincennes City, School Board Meetings Tonight
Various Vincennes City and Knox County boards will meet tonight in their regular sessions across the area. The Vincennes Board of Works will meet at 5:00. The Board will hear a residential parking request, along with a banner hanging request. The Vincennes City Council will meet at 6:00. Council’s agenda...
Candidates Remain in Pipeline for VPD Positions
Vincennes Police Chief John Hillenbrand updated City officials on steps to fill open spots in the City Police Department. Hillenbrand told the City’s Board of Works three applicants are filling three current openings. One of those applicants — Jonathan Murray — is set for swearing-in at the Board’s first November session on November 14th. Murray is completing his 40-hour pre-basic course that is required prior to enrollment at the state Law Enforcement Academy.
Wheatland home destroyed after fire
A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
Vincennes City Council Approves 2023 Budget, Salary Ordinance
The Vincennes City Council gave final approval of both the final City budget and salary ordinance for 2023 last night. The final approved budget totals just over $17.3 million, with an advertised tax rate of $3.58 per $100 in assessed property value. That rate can be adjusted downward by Indiana Department of Local Government Finance upon further review.
WPD Arrest Washington Man on OVWI Charges
Washington Police arrested a Washington man Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15 or Greater. 41-year-old Hector Santos-Lopez is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 52-year-old Annmarie Crow of Washington Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a...
POLICE: Purse snatching trio stalks Henderson Walmart
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department accuses three people of working together to steal a victim’s purse at Walmart. Police believe the group are following people around Walmart and looking for something to take. In the photos provided below, HPD says the group followed the victim around and waited on them to leave […]
Bedford man arrested after an accident in Taco Bell drive-through
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Saturday when Bedford Police officers were requested to Taco Bell on 16th Street after a report of a physical altercation. When officers arrived they were directed to the drive-through area. There, officers were met by a female and 65-year-old Timothy Louden. The...
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
Washington YMCA Gets Grant for Goggles
The group “Our Community Foundation” has given a grant to the Daviess County YMCA for its Water Safety program. The $250 donation will provide water safety goggles to participants in the Safety Around Water, or SAW, program. YMCA officials believe the SAW program will have a positive impact...
Indiana Gas $3.94 Per Gallon; Vincennes Well Below That Average
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.94 a gallon, a penny lower than Saturday and 14-cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 14-cents lower than a week ago, 15-cents higher than a month ago, and 60-cents higher than a...
Aubrey Nowaskie Preparing for State Cross Country Run
South Knox High School junior Aubrey Nowaskie is preparing for her trip to the State Cross Country meet on Saturday in Terre Haute. Nowaskie finished 16th at the Brown County semi-state. She was one of the first ten eligible runners from non advancing teams. The race gets underway at noon on Saturday.
