RANDLETT, Utah — A man was killed in a single-car rollover in the small community of Randlett, Utah. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel were sent to a report of a rollover at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived and were directed to the apparent driver of the vehicle who had been ejected in the rollover near the intersection of 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett, in Utah’s Uintah County.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO