Vernal, UT

KSLTV

Man ejected, killed in Uintah County rollover crash

RANDLETT, Utah — A man was killed in a single-car rollover in the small community of Randlett, Utah. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel were sent to a report of a rollover at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived and were directed to the apparent driver of the vehicle who had been ejected in the rollover near the intersection of 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett, in Utah’s Uintah County.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: 2 Uintah County men dead after suspected murder-suicide

MAESER, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Uintah County men are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Maeser. The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man shot his 77-year-old father-in-law, then shot himself in a home in Maeser’s Sun Ridge subdivision, according to a news relase.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT

