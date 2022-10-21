ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Utah’s deer open season begins with storm, DWR encourages great outdoors

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It’s a big day for deer hunters across the state as it’s officially open season Saturday. Open season means any legal weapon can be used for those with a license from Oct. 22 – Oct. 30. Archery hunters can go out in part of August and early September; Muzzle loaders late September and early October, but now, it’s open season.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son

A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
kmyu.tv

Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine

The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
PRICE, UT
Douglas Budget

Record fish caught in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

By Sunday, Utah will feel like winter with dramatic temperature drop

SALT LAKE CITY — From the 70s on Friday to lows in the 30s on Sunday, it’s about to feel like winter in Utah. KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank says it’s not quite time to declare a change of seasons, but the drop is going to be dramatic for Utahns who have enjoyed a mild October so far.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Man ejected, killed in Uintah County rollover crash

RANDLETT, Utah — A man was killed in a single-car rollover in the small community of Randlett, Utah. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel were sent to a report of a rollover at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived and were directed to the apparent driver of the vehicle who had been ejected in the rollover near the intersection of 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett, in Utah’s Uintah County.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
OutThere Colorado

EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado

Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
COLORADO STATE
kcpw.org

Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle

The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
UTAH STATE

