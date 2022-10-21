Read full article on original website
Utah Avalanche Center reports first human-caused slide of the season
Just one day after the first snowfall of autumn 2022, an avalanche occurred in one of Utah's canyons and was apparently human-caused.
KSLTV
Utah’s deer open season begins with storm, DWR encourages great outdoors
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — It’s a big day for deer hunters across the state as it’s officially open season Saturday. Open season means any legal weapon can be used for those with a license from Oct. 22 – Oct. 30. Archery hunters can go out in part of August and early September; Muzzle loaders late September and early October, but now, it’s open season.
Gephardt Daily
Weekend snowstorm signals start of winter in Utah, heralds hazards in canyons
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Winter unofficially arrived over the weekend with Utah’s first snowstorm of the season. Ski resorts in the Central Wasatch mountains reported as much as 19 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah's first snowstorm of season covers mountains, homes, roads across state
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snowstorm of the 2022-2023 winter season has hit the Beehive State. Winter weather affected roads and led to at least one avalanche over the weekend. Related stories from 2News. In Little Cottonwood Canyon, State Route 210 was temporarily closed to uphill traffic...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
Strong cold front moves through Saturday
Saturday will bring some drastic changes to the Beehive State as the strongest cold front of the season moves through.
Utah teen featured in Warren Miller ski movie after overcoming serious injury
A teenager from Utah with an inspiring story is the featured skier in this year's annual Warren Miller film.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
etvnews.com
BLM Issues Decision on Lila Canyon Mine
The Bureau of Land Management Green River District has prepared an environmental assessment and authorized Emery County Coal Resources, Inc. to take measures on approximately 7.3 surface acres to fight the Lila Canyon Mine fire near Price, Utah, that started Sept. 20. If unaddressed, the fire could result in the disruption of electricity service to up to 37% of customers in the State of Utah.
Douglas Budget
Record fish caught in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Wyoming from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming
As Utahn's prepare for a change in our weather, it's a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect
Potential snow this weekend may have drivers thinking about getting their winter tires. It's one reason the Utah Department of Transportation kicked off their sticker program
KSLTV
By Sunday, Utah will feel like winter with dramatic temperature drop
SALT LAKE CITY — From the 70s on Friday to lows in the 30s on Sunday, it’s about to feel like winter in Utah. KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank says it’s not quite time to declare a change of seasons, but the drop is going to be dramatic for Utahns who have enjoyed a mild October so far.
KSLTV
Man ejected, killed in Uintah County rollover crash
RANDLETT, Utah — A man was killed in a single-car rollover in the small community of Randlett, Utah. Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel were sent to a report of a rollover at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday. Crews arrived and were directed to the apparent driver of the vehicle who had been ejected in the rollover near the intersection of 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett, in Utah’s Uintah County.
EVACUATE NOW: Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuation in Colorado
Update: Officials have announced that the fire has reached 75 percent containment and all evacuations have been lifted. Mandatory evacuations are underway near Pikes Peak International Raceway in Hanover on Saturday, due to a new wildfire. The fire, named the Sweet Water Fire, sparked at around 1 PM, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Officials estimate that fire has grown to be around 75 acres wide, and at...
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23
What was a Winter Storm Watch has now been raised to a Winter Storm Warning.
kcpw.org
Utah lawmaker’s exit, environmental worries and an off-road tussle
The Environmental Protection Agency looks into the operations of a Sandy medical device maker after new data shows that its use of ethylene oxide gas can pose a cancer risk to neighbors. Embattled state Sen. Gene Davis announces he’ll retire early after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. And yet another battle over off-road vehicles looms as the Bureau of Land Management considers rule changes at Gemini Bridges outside of Moab.
