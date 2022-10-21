Paris Hilton Celebrates New Rubi Rush Fragrance Launch in Vibrant Bejeweled Orange Dress in India

Paris Hilton arrived on the red carpet for the launch of her fragrance Rubi Rush on Thursday in Mumbai, India, wearing an embellished orange maxidress.

The reality television star and entrepreneur wore an orange dress with intricate bead detailing, including turquoise stones, pearls and gold appliqués by Indian brand Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

Paris Hilton attends the launch of Rubi Rush on Thursday in Mumbai, India.

She coordinated the look with a pair of orange pointed-toe shoes. She accessorized with embellished sheer gloves, a diamond and sapphire necklace, diamond chandelier earrings, blood orange sunglasses and a peach fan to keep her cool.

Before departing for the event, Hilton took to Instagram to showcase the options from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Other selections included an embellished grommet dress with floral appliqués, a cropped top with embellished grommet skirt, and colorful seashell bralette-style cropped top and appliquéd maxiskirt.

Hilton worked with stylist Marta del Rio to create her numerous looks for her trip. Del Rio has worked with Billie Eilish, Dove Cameron and Gwen Stefani.

Hilton went for a natural beauty look with a dark pink lip. She parted her hair to one side and styled it in waves.

Hilton entered the beauty industry in 2004 when she launched her first fragrance . As of 2019, she had 19 product lines.