RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
Deputies from the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office are investigating a case regarding recovered stolen fossils, dinosaur bones and artifacts.
SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
One person was killed Saturday evening in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 toward the eastern edge of Utah County.
MAESER, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Uintah County men are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Maeser. The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man shot his 77-year-old father-in-law, then shot himself in a home in Maeser’s Sun Ridge subdivision, according to a news relase.
