RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.

UINTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO