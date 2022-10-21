ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ksl.com

1 dead in rollover crash in Uintah County

RANDLETT, Uintah County — A man died in a rollover crash near 6300 South and 17500 East in Randlett on Saturday. About 9 p.m., emergency personnel responded to reports of a rollover crash. When emergency personnel arrived they were directed to the driver who had been ejected from the vehicle, according to Uintah County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Head-on crash in Wasatch County leaves one dead

SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — A Toyota Corolla driving on State Route 6 near Soldier Summit left its lane and struck a Ford F-350 head-on Saturday at around 7 p.m. It’s believed that the Corolla left its lane due to wet road conditions. The driver of the Corolla, an...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: 2 Uintah County men dead after suspected murder-suicide

MAESER, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Uintah County men are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Maeser. The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old man shot his 77-year-old father-in-law, then shot himself in a home in Maeser’s Sun Ridge subdivision, according to a news relase.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT

