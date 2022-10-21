Read full article on original website
Related
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
Seniors Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen
Jeremy Orozco and Mayra Navor were named North Dallas Homecoming king and queen Saturday night at the North Dallas athletic facility gym. Mayra is a 1st Lieutenant with the Vikingettes and a sergeant major with the North Dallas JROTC. Jeremy, who is a certified makeup artist, is a member of the Vikingettes.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
dallasexpress.com
Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events
North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
'This is their home' | Fort Worth Developers show what potential senior living community would look like for Stop Six
FORT WORTH, Texas — Leaders and residents of a Fort Worth neighborhood that hasn't had much attention provided to it for growth the past few decades were able to get a glimpse of a project that could change the living situation for many. Friday, developers provided a site tour...
tcu360.com
TCU provost office proposes reducing graduation requirements
The provost office has proposed reducing the residency and upper division requirements for graduation, with some administrators saying they put an undue burden on transfer students. The proposal is set to be discussed Friday afternoon at the Undergraduate Council meeting. The Undergraduate Council recommends and reviews policies for undergraduate academic...
checkoutdfw.com
This Frisco doctor knows what her patients are feeling, because she too faced fertility challenges
When it comes to connecting with patients, Dr. Dorette Noorhasan knows exactly what those she is providing care for are going through. That’s because the Frisco-area woman, who is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of CCRM Dallas–Fort Worth, has experienced the difficulties of having children just like many of the women who end up seeking her services.
Ex-Dallas ISD teacher's aide arrested for allegedly slamming elementary student with autism to ground
DALLAS, Texas — A former teacher's aide for the Dallas Independent School District was arrested and booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Police allege she slammed a special-education elementary student to the ground in late September. Deborah Thompson, 54, was charged with one count of injury to a child with...
keranews.org
‘It’s been tough’: Dallas actors with triplets on COVID, lack of work and the future
Reconnecting after a traumatic year of separation and loss is a work-in-progress. KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to document how North Texas’ arts and culture scene is emerging from the pandemic. The News’ Michael Granberry reports on how two actors turned to new careers after theaters shut down.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Whistleblower lawsuit raises new questions about DISD teaching assistant's death
DALLAS — A former internal auditor and investigator at Dallas Independent School District is suing the district, claiming she was fired for blowing the whistle on corruption. The majority of Andrea Whelan’s allegations center on alleged grade changing and attendance fraud at one DISD high school. Now, a...
fortworthreport.org
City of Fort Worth prepares to kickstart Panther Island development — again
The Central City Flood Project could transform a partially blighted expanse of land just north of downtown into about 440 acres of prime real estate — also known as the Panther Island Project. Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., is confident that will happen. “Decades of underperforming...
coppellstudentmedia.com
Cowgirls lose intense district match against Flower Mound
The crowd watches with baited breath as the ball moves in a flurry across the court. The score inches up as the ball does not touch the ground. Finally, it lands: the match is over. Yesterday, the Coppell volleyball team played against Flower Mound at the Coppell High School Arena...
Dallas County Democratic, Republican parties address ballots missing write-in section
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to the upcoming election in North Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports some ballots were sent without room to vote for a write-in candidate.The Dallas County Democratic Party said the issue had affected 10,000 people."When 10,000 people who are seniors, who are disabled, are getting something that is not typical and may cause some confusion, we want to make sure we address it," Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.The Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu spoke on the incident with CBS 11."I don't think it's a very big deal and affected very...
Dallas Observer
As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?
Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show
After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
Natchez Democrat
Emma Jean Barnes Burns
GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041. She...
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
Shorthorn
Tarrant County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as possible winter surge approaches
According to Our World in Data, COVID-19 infections are rising in European countries, foreshadowing another possible winter surge in the U.S. Top health officials have paid close attention to different varieties of the Omicron subvariant, the most predominant being BA. 4.6. and BA. 5. There are also 10 other subvariants of Omicron that are also part of this new wave of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker.
wbap.com
Tarrant County Elections Officials Expecting Surge at the Polls
(WBAP/KLIF) — Texas counties are gearing up for a busy election process during the mid-terms, as the political climate has been heating up for months. Tarrant County Election Administrator Heider Garcia says preparations have been non-stop with candidate certification, assuring names are correctly printed on ballots, and the delivery of mail-in ballots to residents living abroad. Garcia says of the 22,000 mail-in ballots sent out by the county, 8,000 have been returned completed. Election administrators across North Texas are expecting a higher-than-normal turn-out, which Garcia expects it to possibly rival 2020.
CandysDirt.com
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase
In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
