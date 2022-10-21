DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to the upcoming election in North Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports some ballots were sent without room to vote for a write-in candidate.The Dallas County Democratic Party said the issue had affected 10,000 people."When 10,000 people who are seniors, who are disabled, are getting something that is not typical and may cause some confusion, we want to make sure we address it," Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.The Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu spoke on the incident with CBS 11."I don't think it's a very big deal and affected very...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO