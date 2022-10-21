ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond

As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Unfilled Positions Prompt Multiple DFW Hiring Events

North Texas held several multi-industry job fairs over the weekend, with companies in the healthcare sector leading the hiring charge. Fort Worth ISD, Care2Fight Health & Wellness, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) all held hiring events this past Saturday. These job fairs were spurred by the increasing demand for first responders, healthcare workers, school nurses, bus operators, and police officers, among others.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

TCU provost office proposes reducing graduation requirements

The provost office has proposed reducing the residency and upper division requirements for graduation, with some administrators saying they put an undue burden on transfer students. The proposal is set to be discussed Friday afternoon at the Undergraduate Council meeting. The Undergraduate Council recommends and reviews policies for undergraduate academic...
FORT WORTH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

This Frisco doctor knows what her patients are feeling, because she too faced fertility challenges

When it comes to connecting with patients, Dr. Dorette Noorhasan knows exactly what those she is providing care for are going through. That’s because the Frisco-area woman, who is the Medical Director and Co-Founder of CCRM Dallas–Fort Worth, has experienced the difficulties of having children just like many of the women who end up seeking her services.
FRISCO, TX
coppellstudentmedia.com

Cowgirls lose intense district match against Flower Mound

The crowd watches with baited breath as the ball moves in a flurry across the court. The score inches up as the ball does not touch the ground. Finally, it lands: the match is over. Yesterday, the Coppell volleyball team played against Flower Mound at the Coppell High School Arena...
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas County Democratic, Republican parties address ballots missing write-in section

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As we get closer to the upcoming election in North Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports some ballots were sent without room to vote for a write-in candidate.The Dallas County Democratic Party said the issue had affected 10,000 people."When 10,000 people who are seniors, who are disabled, are getting something that is not typical and may cause some confusion, we want to make sure we address it," Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Kristy Noble said.The Dallas County Republican Chairwoman, Jennifer Stoddard-Hajdu spoke on the incident with CBS 11."I don't think it's a very big deal and affected very...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?

Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano's Ebb and Flow owner responds to backlash following drag show

After receiving backlash for hosting a drag brunch event at Ebb and Flow on Oct. 15, owner Dallas Hale says the parents were warned of the explicit nature of the show. “I was there personally to run the door and make sure everything went off without a hitch,” Hale said. “I personally met them at the door and explained to them, and their response was that they go to drag shows all the time, and their daughter goes to drag shows.”
PLANO, TX
Natchez Democrat

Emma Jean Barnes Burns

GARLAND, TX – Sgt. Emma Jean Barnes Burns of the United States Army Military departed this earthly life on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Centerville Road Church of Christ, 1102 East Centerville Road, Garland, TX 75041. She...
GARLAND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news

The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
PLANO, TX
Shorthorn

Tarrant County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as possible winter surge approaches

According to Our World in Data, COVID-19 infections are rising in European countries, foreshadowing another possible winter surge in the U.S. Top health officials have paid close attention to different varieties of the Omicron subvariant, the most predominant being BA. 4.6. and BA. 5. There are also 10 other subvariants of Omicron that are also part of this new wave of COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Tarrant County Elections Officials Expecting Surge at the Polls

(WBAP/KLIF) — Texas counties are gearing up for a busy election process during the mid-terms, as the political climate has been heating up for months. Tarrant County Election Administrator Heider Garcia says preparations have been non-stop with candidate certification, assuring names are correctly printed on ballots, and the delivery of mail-in ballots to residents living abroad. Garcia says of the 22,000 mail-in ballots sent out by the county, 8,000 have been returned completed. Election administrators across North Texas are expecting a higher-than-normal turn-out, which Garcia expects it to possibly rival 2020.
CandysDirt.com

This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX

