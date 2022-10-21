ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

New alcohol law will change drinking in Columbus if councilors approve this proposal

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSxiE_0ihoGfYB00

The Columbus Council is considering a proposed law that would change the downtown experience.

The proposal would amend the Columbus Consolidated Government Code by adding in a new section to provide outdoor consumption of alcohol in a designated entertainment district. The boundaries of the proposed district are from the south side of Ninth Street to the north side of 14 th Street and from the east side of Broadway to the west side of Bay Avenue and Front Avenue.

Outdoor consumption of alcohol in the district would be allowed with the following restrictions:

  • Licensed establishments within the district could provide alcohol in an approved container for carryout.
  • Limited to one 16-ounce, shatter-proof container per person legally allowed to drink alcohol.
  • Uptown Columbus Inc., which promotes downtown vibrancy, would be responsible for the distribution of stickers or other means for identifying qualified open containers in the district.
  • Outdoor consumption from such containers would be limited to the boundaries of the district between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Niki Gedroic, owner of downtown restaurants Smoke Bourbon & BBQ and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen, welcomes the proposal’s expansion of options for residents and visitors to enjoy alcohol.

“I know there are people down here who believe it’s a bad idea because they think it’s going to cause a regression, that we’ll go back to the uptown of the Nineties and the early 2000s, where uptown was a frightening place to be,” she told the Ledger-Enquirer. “But, what I see is, if I’m a person who goes into a place at 11 o’clock on Saturday morning and has a lunch and maybe a beer or a cocktail, and I go, ‘Oh, look, we’ve got 20 minutes to walk through the market. I can take that beer with me while I walk through the Uptown Market.’”

Gedroic gave another example of the impact if the proposal is implemented.

“If I have tickets to the Springer and I’m at the Black Cow,” she said, “and my plan is to walk to the Springer, and for whatever reason the restaurant I’m eating at might be having a day where things are slow because they’re just so busy, and they bring my last glass of wine I ordered, maybe it took 10 minutes to get it, now they have a choice to send it back because they can’t drink it or slam it because, technically in Columbus, all alcohol sales are final, or leave it on the table and lose the $10.

“Now, on a beautiful day, I can take that glass of wine and sip it as I casually walk to the Springer. So there’s a chance a person might have had only one cocktail, now they might have two in the restaurant because they know they can walk to their ultimate destination with that cocktail in their hand.”

Gedroic, however, objects to the district’s proposed boundaries, which include Smoke on Broadway but exclude Vertigo and four other restaurants on 12 th Street, east of Broadway. That’s why she wants the eastern boundary extended to Second Avenue.

“There’s collectively more businesses off Broadway than on,” she said. “… By drawing the line on Broadway and saying nothing past here, it affects all the restaurants on 12 th Street and all the restaurants on First Avenue and all the restaurants on the side streets. The impact is huge. Why should I as a customer step onto 12 th Street to go to the Animal Farm or the Black Cow or Vertigo or the Bodega if all the fun is on Broadway?”

Origin of the proposal

Pam Hodge, deputy city manager for finance, planning and development, told the L-E the idea of downtown entertainment district has been discussed since 2018. The request from passenger-powered party bike company Pedal Pub to expand its business into downtown Columbus prompted the entertainment district proposal to become a front-burner issue.

Based on a request from District 7 Councilor Mimi Woodson, who represents the targeted area, instead of creating a narrowly tailored ordinance specifically accommodating the Pedal Pub, the city administration decided to recommend establishing an entertainment district to make regulating open containers of alcohol easier to enforce and create more of a welcoming environment, Hodge said.

“You see a lot of cities, like Savannah and Nashville, taking that next step,” she said. “… It’s allowing Columbus to move up to how those other cities offer amenities and opportunities and experiences. With all the growth in the uptown area and the success, this is just the next step.”

Feedback the city administration heard during two public meetings it conducted about the proposal, including Gedroic’s objection to the boundaries, “is being reviewed,” Hodge said.

Columbus councilors react to proposal

Columbus Council is scheduled to consider the proposal in a continuation of its first reading during the Oct. 25 meeting. The council could vote on the proposal as soon as Nov. 8.

The L-E asked the 10 Columbus councilors and Mayor Skip Henderson, who votes only to break a tie, whether they support the proposal and why. The result: It’s too soon to be certain the proposal has enough votes to pass, but none of them expressed opposition to it.

Henderson, Woodson, citywide councilor Judy Thomas, Pops Barnes of District 1 and Toyia Tucker of District 4 didn’t reply to the L-E’s voicemail and email before publication.

Citywide councilor John House said in a text message, “I support the change so that the Pedal Pub can operate.”

District 2 councilor Glenn Davis said he is in favor of the concept, but he wants the proposed boundaries to be expanded to include more businesses, and he wants to know whether Uptown endorses the proposal before he can fully support it.

The L-E didn’t reach Uptown Columbus president and CEO Ed Wolverton for comment before publication.

District 3 councilor Bruce Huff said he wants to talk with Hodge and city attorney Clifton Fay before forming his opinion about the proposal.

District 5 councilor Charmaine Crabb favors the proposed law.

“It sounds like businesses feel like it would enhance their business,” she said. “I don’t want to block that. … I haven’t heard any business or received a call from anyone that they don’t support it.”

District 6 councilor Gary Allen said in an email, “I prefer not to acknowledge how I plan to vote. As Council talks through issues over the years, several times questions or concerns are raised that cause one to revisit the position taken.”

District 8 councilor Walker Garrett supports the proposal.

“It allows people to walk around downtown and go from business to business without having to wait until they finish something at another restaurant,” he said. “They can visit multiple establishments, shop, be entertained.”

Garrett noted some folks already are consuming alcohol outdoors downtown beyond an event or a restaurant by concealing it in their own container.

“I mean, people fill up their YETI cups when they go to (outdoor) concerts,” he said. “They bring coolers. … There aren’t cops going up to you and asking, ‘What’s in your YETI?’ This is a way to actually put a little more structure on what’s already happening.

“It’s going to make it a lot easier to see somebody who is illegally drinking because you’re going to have to have the sticker or the unique cup. Maybe the police will be more open to going up to someone and seeing if they’re illegally consuming alcohol under the ordinance. … This would just make it regulated so that we can actually police it.”

Gedroic put that thought another way: “It’s not like we’d be giving people permission to walk around with a cooler and slam beers downtown.”

Asked whether the Columbus Police Department supports the proposal, CPD spokeswoman Brittany Santiago told the L-E in an email, “There is still a lot to unpack in terms of the process and logistics of a pedal pub operating within our city limits. However, we understand the decision is in the initial phases. Whatever vote is decided in the future, we want to ensure everyone that the safety of our city, citizens and visitors is our top priority”.

VisitColumbusGa president and CEO Peter Bowden supports the proposal.

“It makes Columbus more appealing as a visitor destination within the Entertainment District,” he told the L-E in an email. “Monitoring it will be important so as to keep the best of the experience out there for all to enjoy. We’re confident that all of these things have been considered.”

Vote: What does Columbus think about allowing outdoor alcohol consumption downtown?

Comments / 5

sillygirl
4d ago

Straight trash is an understatement! This will be another reason everyone who lives here wants to move. I'm beginning to wonder if Columbus will ever do better.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus VA clinic holding informational fall festival

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Veterans, their family members and friends and anyone else who is interested is invited to attend the upcoming Veterans’ Health and Wellness Fall Festival at the Robert Poydasheff VA Clinic, located at 6910 River Road in Columbus, on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “At the festival itself, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

BETTER WORK Columbus to host job fair for MCSD parents

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BETTER WORK Columbus is hosting a job fair for parents in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD). The fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can find work opportunities...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus Fire unveils new fire truck, first in 5 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Monday morning to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. This is the first new fire truck to join the fleet in five years, according to the Columbus Fire Chief, Salvatore Scarpa. The...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28. This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more. The event will be from 7...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Jeff Nelson, Jeff Blackstone running for Chambers County Sheriff

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County voters will elect a new sheriff in November. Longtime sheriff Sid Lockhart will retire following 40 years of service. Republican Jeff Nelson and Democrat Jeff Blackstone both agree that following in the footsteps of Sheriff Lockhart will be a challenge and they both have plans to keep people in Chambers County safe.
WTVM

Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
66
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy