Wichita, KS

Pence campaigned with Schmidt, while Kelly spoke at 2 events in Wichita on Friday

By Carina Branson, Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2p2c_0ihoG9aI00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt were in Wichita Friday afternoon for separate events.

Schmidt brought in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race.

Pence appeared with Schmidt at B&C Barbeque Friday afternoon. He was the highest-profile Republican to visit Kansas. Senator Jerry Moran and Representatives Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner were also in attendance.

“So here we are. Eighteen days before this next election. Where Kansans decide our path forward. And I am one who believes that it is the policies of the Biden Administration, along with that Biden philosophy that government knows best, that big government are the answer to all of those problems for the great unease in our land,” said Schmidt.

“This is a man of faith and integrity. He served in public office here in Kansas in several ways and many years, but he’s always had a heart for people of Kansas,” said Pence. “Now more than ever, we need to get behind the kind of leadership that will lead us back to a strong and prosperous and virtuous America.”

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQYBS_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor's race (KSN Photo)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTwOF_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIemG_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Re7G_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmmiE_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8cIy_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSC4k_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Attorney General Schmidt brings in former Vice President Mike Pence to campaign alongside him in the governor’s race (KSN Photo)

As for Kelly, she joined the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) at the Advanced Learning Library Friday afternoon to announce funding for several transportation projects. Fourteen projects across the state are getting the green light thanks to $11 million from KDOT’s Cost Share Program .

“Without infrastructure, you cannot have a community. You would just fade away and die, so it’s important that we do this, but it’s more than economic development it’s also safety,” said Kelly. “So it’s important that we do this. It’s more than just economic development. It’s safety. A lot of what we’re talking about here is safety or accessibility.”

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSSmS_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins the Kansas Department of Transportation at the Advanced Learning Library (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7tZT_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins the Kansas Department of Transportation at the Advanced Learning Library (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eU068_0ihoG9aI00
    Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joins the Kansas Department of Transportation at the Advanced Learning Library (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

Following the announcement, Kelly also joined area legislators and local leaders for the grand opening of a workforce training center.

The visits came less than a month before the Nov. 8 election between Schmidt and Kelly.

Comments / 8

Linda Veal
3d ago

Kelly got our schools up and running with money Kelly also that Kansas out of the red. she cleaned up what brownback and Derek destroyed

Reply(1)
7
deborah king
4d ago

I really do like Kelley. She has been open and honest to all of us. She has kept her word about campaign promises.

Reply
6
 

KSN News

KSN News

