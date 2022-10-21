Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan CEOs Tip U.S. Economy for Recession as Labor Tightness Keeps Fed Aggressive
Speaking on a panel at the Future Initiative Investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Solomon said he expects economic conditions to "tighten meaningfully from here." Fellow Wall Street titan Dimon agreed that the Fed would likely continue hiking rates aggressively before pausing to allow the data to begin...
What are neobanks? Consumer-friendly banking that offers no fees and budget tracking
Neobanks are online and mobile-only banking platforms offered by fintech companies.
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Deutsche Bank Logs Ninth Straight Quarter of Profit With Big Earnings Beat
Analysts had predicted a net profit of 827 million euros, according to data from Refinitiv. "We have significantly improved Deutsche Bank's earnings power and we are well on track to meet our 2022 goals," Christian Sewing, chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. Deutsche Bank on Wednesday...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Coca-Cola, General Motors, JetBlue and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Coca-Cola (KO) – Coca-Cola shares rose 2.9% in the premarket after the beverage giant' third-quarter earnings and sales beat Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year outlook as demand remains steady even as it has raised prices to make up for higher expenses.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
South Korea, U.S. in ‘Intense Conversation' Over EV Tax Credits, Ambassador Says
South Korean officials are working closely with the U.S. government to adjust restrictive regulations on electric vehicles under the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Cho Tae-yong, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the U.S., said officials are discussing "several possible options" to correct what the country believes to be unfair policies.
Barclays Posts Profit Beat for the Third Quarter on Strong Bond Trading Revenue
LONDON — Barclays on Wednesday reported an unexpected rise in third-quarter earnings on the back of strong trading revenues, despite a continued drag from a costly U.S. trading error. The British lender posted a net profit attributable to shareholders of £1.512 billion ($1.73 billion), above consensus analyst expectations of...
Coca-Cola Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
Coca-Cola is expected to report its third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Rival PepsiCo reported its results earlier this month and hiked its full-year outlook. Shares of Coke have fallen about 3% this year, bringing its market value down to $247.6 billion. Coca-Cola is expected to report its third-quarter...
Walmart, Disney Among Top 12 Employers That Laid Off Thousands During the Pandemic, House Inquiry Finds
Twelve of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Cisco and Chevron, laid off thousands during the pandemic, a House subcommittee survey found. Hourly workers without access to paid leave benefits were most likely to quit, according to the report. The subcommittee recommends a universal paid-leave structure and better data recording...
Mortgage Demand From Homebuyers Is Now Nearly Half What It Was a Year Ago
Sharply higher mortgage rates caused mortgage demand to drop to the lowest level since 1997. Mortgage rates fell slightly to start this week, but are still well over 7% after starting the year at around 3%. Home prices are still higher than they were last year, but the increases are...
Americans Now Say They Will Need $1.25 Million to Retire Comfortably, Survey Finds
As everyday costs increase, Americans now say it will cost more to retire. Adults now say it will take $1.25 million to retire comfortably, a 20% increase from last year. The average expected retirement age has also increased to 64, up from 62.6 last year. Americans now expect they will...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks were on a roll heading into Wednesday. The major U.S. indices had another big day Tuesday, extending equities' winning streak to three days. But then a couple major tech companies reported quarterly results (more on that below), and all of a sudden a pretty solid earnings season started to look a little more sketchy. There are more Big Tech earnings to come this week, too: Facebook parent Meta is on deck to report after the bell Wednesday, and Apple and Amazon go Thursday. Read live market updates here.
PayPal Shares Rise After Amazon Adds Venmo as Checkout Option
Amazon will begin offering Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature launches Tuesday, and will become available to U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25. Amazon announced Tuesday it's adding Venmo as a payment option at checkout. The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app...
IEA Says Developing Nations Are the No. 1 Casualty of the Energy Crisis
IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol warned emerging and developing countries are most vulnerable to soaring energy prices. "We are in the middle of the first truly global energy crisis," Birol said. "Our world has never ever witnessed an energy crisis with this depth and complexity." Soaring energy prices plaguing global...
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year. Cadence Design Systems - Shares of...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Xerox, Logitech, Upstart, Hibbett, Planet Fitness & More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Logitech — The computer peripherals maker jumped 11% after Logitech reiterated its full-year guidance, which was lowered in July. Logitech has struggled with weaker demand after a boom in sales during the height of the pandemic. Upstart — Shares surged...
Investor Vinod Khosla Says Focusing on 2030 Climate Targets Is the Wrong Approach
Vinod Khosla, the founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, Khosla Ventures, says 2040 is the more important goal post in combating climate change than 2030. Khosla, who cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems in 1982 and spent 18 years at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, is interested in big bets like commercializing fusion and deep geothermal technology.
